Freshman Caroline Ducharme helps UConn women’s basketball team take down St. John’s

Coach Geno Auriemma’s message to his UConn team as of late is that, as the team goes through what the Huskies have openly described as “hell” with the absences of so many key players due to injury or other ailments, they have to drag each other through it, and that eventually they’ll make it through to the other side. Sunday’s 75-57 victory over St. John’s at Carnesecca Arena was a microcosm of that very idea.

From tip to the final buzzer, UConn (11-4, 6-0 Big East) fought a pesky Red Storm team that appeared much better than its losing record. After watching its 16-point lead cut in half early in the fourth, the Huskies scored 14 of the game’s final 18 points to seal the win.

“I would not necessarily see ourselves as underdogs, but that’s how we have to work,” graduate student Dorka Juhász said. “Doesn’t matter who we play, but that has to be our work ethic every single day. Run the floor, get steals, get rebounds. We have to be the tougher team every single time we’re on the court. We still have to have that confidence, but once you step on the court, we’ve got to work super, super hard.”

Freshman Caroline Ducharme was the Huskies’ go-to scorer when they needed a bucket, getting a career-high 28 points, her fourth career 20-point game. She scored seven points late after St. John’s started to make things interesting. Her 3 kicked off UConn’s late scoring burst.

“She’s not afraid of the moments,” Auriemma said. “She just plays. A silver lining, right? Who would have thought that she’d be doing this? Nobody gets hurt, everything stays the way it is, maybe she doesn’t get an opportunity to play this many minutes. We knew she was good, but we found out that she’s really, really good.”

Ducharme didn’t do it alone. Juhász tied her season high in scoring with 16, while senior Olivia Nelson-Ododa finished with career highs in rebounds (18) and assists (10), her second-straight game with a double-double.

“Everybody’s got to do what they’re really, really good at, especially now where we’re down a bunch of guys,” Auriemma said. “I think Liv gave us her best self tonight, and we all benefited from it.”

“She set up every single person and got easy layups for us,” Juhász added. “She’s just such a big piece of our team, and she’s been great. Whatever the team needs, she’s providing.”

Redshirt senior Evina Westbrook also hit double figures for the second straight game with 11 points.

Early on, UConn struggled to contain St. John’s offense, allowing the Red Storm to build a 17-13 lead. But the Huskies started firing on all cylinders in the final two minutes of the period, scoring 12 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters to retake the advantage.

Westbrook and Ducharme hit two straight 3s to put UConn up 31-20, its first double-figure lead of the game, and the Huskies extended the edge to 14 at one point. Leilani Correa (19 points) cut the deficit to nine toward the end of the half, but a Nika Mühl jumper and defensive stop pushed the gap to 42-31 at the break.

The Huskies used an 8-3 run featuring six unanswered points to storm ahead by 16 at the beginning of the second half, but their offense sputtered from there. Though St. John’s made it an 11-point game, Ducharme got going offensively, which, along with a pair of Westbrook free throws, gave UConn a 61-46 lead at the end of the third.

Still making things tough for the Huskies, the Red Storm scored the first seven points of the fourth to make it an eight-point game at the 8:53 mark. UConn’s offensive issues popped up again, as the Huskies committed10 of its 16 turnovers in the second half, off which St. John’s scored 24 points.

“We still haven’t gotten completely over that hump,” Auriemma said. “We have a tendency to let teams back in, and a lot of times it’s just what we do. ... They kept playing, and we started throwing the ball to them, and next thing you know it’s an eight-point game.

“We have to have the wherewithal. We have to see the game in a way that sometimes we see it and it gets us a 14-point lead and then we don’t see it and it hurts us a little bit.”

The Huskies got it together after Auriemma called a timeout. Ducharme and Juhász scored 10 straight points, allowing the Huskies to pull away for good. Juhász, who reached double figures for the second straight game, sank her second 3 of the game and hit a layup in that stretch.

“I took much responsibility from [the Oregon] loss, watching the game back, and the next few days were pretty tough emotionally,” Juhász said about her performance. “I knew I had to change and I had to be more helpful for my team and contribute more offensively, defensively ... just had to switch something in my mind, be aggressive and just help my team.”

Allowing St. John’s to rally late may not have been ideal, but Auriemma was pleased with how his team’s lulls were shorter and fixed quicker than in previous games.

“We didn’t kind of wallow in it, which was really good,” Auriemma said. “So we’ve made a lot of progress this last week or so since we got back from Oregon. I think we’re a little bit better team than the team that went up there.”

Aubrey Griffin, Christyn Williams make cameos

Junior forward Aubrey Griffin and senior guard Christyn Williams were with the team Sunday: Williams following her COVID-19 isolation and Griffin 13 days after back surgery. Griffin hadn’t been with the team since just before her surgery and is out for the season. Williams wasn’t in uniform for the game, as she still needs to undergo return-to-play protocols, which Auriemma said can take four or five days.

Prior to the program announcing Thursday’s game at South Carolina has been canceled, Auriemma said the team is “hoping to hear that she’ll be available on Thursday, but I don’t get to make that decision. But she’ll start doing something right away.” He added there’s “probably a good chance that the same team that played [Sunday] is the team that will have to play Thursday.”

With the Huskies now playing at DePaul on Wednesday, it is unclear what Williams’ status will be for that game.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .