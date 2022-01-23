Hampton Animal Response Team looking to hire animal control officers, focus on feral cat trapping

The Hampton Animal Response Team is looking to expand so it can focus more on trapping feral cats.

The team’s responsibilities include enforcing the city’s animal-related ordinances, investigating potential animal cruelty and neglect, responding to reports of vicious animals and educating citizens about responsible pet ownership.

At a meeting earlier this month, Angela Taylor, deputy manager of the department, told the Hampton City Council that the team was fully staffed until recently but had been working to raise its hiring standards. There are three open animal control officer positions.

When the officer positions are fully staffed, Taylor said the team can designate one officer to focus on trapping feral cats, which can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours per cat.

The city previously relied on two part-time positions for trapping cats but was unable to keep the employees because the team doesn’t trap in the rain or when temperatures dip below 40 degrees. A full-time officer is trained to cover all parts of the job and can shift focus for the day during inclement weather.

The team also is offering the community traps and teaching it how to trap cats to reduce the time an animal control officer is needed at the scene. Citizens can either take the trapped animal to the shelter on their own or call the response team to transport it.

Taylor said the team’s services are available until 6 p.m. seven days a week, but she’s looking to extend hours until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The team responded to 10,948 calls from January to November last year including 819 for stray animals, 407 injured animals, 233 animal cruelty investigations and 50 animal bites.

