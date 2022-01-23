ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics

By Associated Press
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The government told people in areas of the Chinese capital deemed at high risk for infection not to leave the city after 25 cases were found in the Fengtai district and 14 elsewhere.

The ruling Communist Party is stepping up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy aimed at isolating every infected person as Beijing prepares to open the Winter Games on Feb. 4 under intensive anti-virus controls.

On Sunday, Fengtai residents lined up on snow-covered sidewalks in freezing weather for testing.

The Chinese capital must “take the most resolute, decisive and strict measures to block the transmission chain of the epidemic,” a city government spokesman, Xu Hejian, told a news conference.

“In principle, personnel in risk areas shall not leave Beijing,” Xu said.

Nationwide, 56 new confirmed infections were reported in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday. The National Health Commission said 37 were believed to have been acquired abroad.

China has reported 4,636 deaths out of 105,603 confirmed cases and seven suspected cases since the pandemic began.

The Olympics are being held under strict controls that are meant to isolate athletes, reporters and officials from the outside world. Athletes are required to be vaccinated or undergo a quarantine after arriving in China.

Other outbreaks prompted the government to impose travel bans on the major cities of Xi’an and Tianjin.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Olympics#Ap#Chinese#Communist Party#Fengtai
The Independent

China 2008 vs 2022: Richer, stronger, more confrontational

China has undergone history-making change since the last time it was an Olympic host in 2008: It is richer, more heavily armed and openly confrontational.As President Xi Jinping’s government prepares for February’s Winter Olympics, it has greater leverage to exert influence abroad and resist complaints from the United States and other governments over trade, technology theft and its treatment of Taiwan, Hong Kong and China’s Muslim minorities.The economy is three times larger today. The ruling Communist Party is using that wealth to try to become a “technology power” and is spending more on its military than any country other...
CHINA
TIME

China Faces a Host of Problems and the Olympics Haven't Even Started

In summer 2008, the Beijing Olympics marked a big moment in China’s progress toward global power. With that spotlight came controversy; activists used the event to highlight the government’s human—rights abuses, but the event’s triumphalist pageantry illustrated the story of China’s rise toward prosperity and prestige for a world audience.
SPORTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beijing sees uptick in COVID cases ahead of Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese capital reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as it began a third round of mass testing of millions of people in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. The mass testing announcement, made late Tuesday by Beijing's Fengtai district on its social...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

History professor discusses historical Olympic boycotts ahead of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Notre Dame history professor John Soares gave a lecture Wednesday afternoon explaining the social and political reasons for the boycotting of past Olympic games, the impact of these boycotts and how these issues contextualize President Joe Biden’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing — which are set to begin Feb. 4.
NOTRE DAME, IN
newschain

Mass testing begins as Beijing prepares to host Winter Olympics

The Chinese capital reported 14 new Covid-19 cases as it began a third round of mass testing of millions of people in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. The mass testing announcement, made by Beijing’s Fengtai district on its social media account, prompted complaints from some residents who were asked to line up yet again outside as daytime temperatures hovered around freezing.
SPORTS
Reuters

China says U.S. should stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese companies

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States should immediately stop "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies and treat them fairly, China's commerce ministry said on Friday. A U.S. regulator earlier revoked China Unicom's (0762.HK) authorization to operate in the U.S. over national security concerns. China would resolutely safeguard legitimate...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Slovenia snowboarder tests positive for virus in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A snowboarder from Slovenia has tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Beijing for the Olympics, the country’s national Olympic committee said Friday. Žan Košir, who had been chosen as one of Slovenia’s flag bearers for next Friday’s opening ceremony, took a second test...
WORLD
Deadline

House Republicans Ask NBCU About Chinese Influence On Upcoming Olympics Coverage

Two top Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee have fired off a letter to NBCUniversal, calling for them to answer questions about their concerns that China’s ruling communist party may influence the upcoming coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The letter from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Rep. Bob Latta (read it here), first reported by Axios, cites the “atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province,” as well as crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong and threats to Taiwan. “Given China’s history of censorship and government control, and the fact that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stands to...
SPORTS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid cases starting to flatline at high levels, scientists warn

Covid infections appear to be flatlining at worryingly high levels in England, experts have said.Although rates are falling among adults, the prevalence of the virus in children is growing, according to the latest data from the UK’s React survey, run by Imperial College London.Two-thirds of recent cases were also among those who said they had previously caught Covid, although scientists cautioned that it was hard to determine whether these were true reinfections, or a result of people still testing positive from lingering infections.The study, which assessed 100,607 swabs between 5 and 20 January, suggests that infections peaked around the beginning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Seoul: N Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into the sea in its sixth weapons launch this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn’t immediately say whether the projectile was a ballistic missile or how far it flew. North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration amid long-stalled nuclear talks.The renewed pressure comes as the pandemic further shakes the North's economy, which was already battered by crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.The...
MILITARY
The Independent

UN chief urges major Afghan aid increase, unfreezing assets

The U.N. chief urged nations Wednesday to greatly boost humanitarian aid for millions of Afghans living in “a frozen hell” and release nearly $9 billion in frozen assets to pull Afghanista ’s economy back from the brink of a collapse that could set off a mass exodus of people fleeing the country.“Time is of the essence,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council. “Without action, lives will be lost, and despair and extremism will grow.”Guterres said liquidity must be urgently restored to the Afghan economy. He said that means freeing up the country’s frozen currency reserves, re-engaging with its...
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy