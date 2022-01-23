Missoula Downtown Dine Local Week kicks off second year

There used to be "dine local" weeks throughout the year, and after a little break The Downtown Missoula Partnership is bringing back the idea.

"In late 2020 our organization started talking about how we could support our dining businesses more," said Downtown Missoula Partnership marketing and events director Kristen Sackett.

As many remember, 2020 was a tough year — and it was a tough year for restaurants — which ignited the idea to reintroduce Downtown's Dine Local Week.

There are a little over 20 businesses participating, which makes for a robust dining week in Missoula. Sackett said the winter months, especially January, can be a bit slow. The organizers hope the event will bring people out of their own kitchen and into the community.

“Our slogan is ‘Feed your soul, fuel your neighborhoods'," said Sackett. "So you're feeding your soul you need to like, you know, especially in these times, like give yourself a little love but also you're fueling your neighborhood in terms of that money that goes back into those businesses. So they can remain open and keep providing jobs and keep a vibrant downtown.”

Dine Local Week runs from Jan. 24 until Jan. 30.