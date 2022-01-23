ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Keller @ Large: Candidate For Governor Danielle Allen Says Mass. Needs ‘Exit Ramp’ For Use Of Masks

By Jon Keller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8YCv_0dtccbdM00

BOSTON (CBS) – Harvard professor Danielle Allen said she is running for governor in an attempt to bring a “people-powered approach” to Beacon Hill.

Allen is one of three current Democratic candidates in the race to replace Gov. Charlie Baker, who will not seek a third term in office.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Allen about what she believes makes her the best candidate to be the next governor.

“I care about the future. Future for our young people, for all of us. We’ve got to do work together with all of us to deliver the democracy, healthy communities, the healthy climate we need,” Allen said.

Allen said Attorney General Maura Healey, who joined the race last week and is considered by many to be a front-runner in the election, represents the status quo.

“We need solutions that are coming from the people, a people-powered approach for our politics, not top-down solutions from Beacon Hill. The Attorney General has been working on Beacon Hill over the last eight years,” Allen said.

Keller asked Allen about several topics related to how Massachusetts should handle the COVID pandemic.

“In surges we do need mask mandates. We don’t need mask mandates permanently,” Allen said. “The truth is, our surge is coming down in Massachusetts. It’s time for us to start working on how we have an off-ramp, an exit ramp for the use of masks.”

Allen also said that while she believes vaccine mandates are a good idea during COVID surges, she added that ”I don’t support open-ended vaccine passports.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Maura Healey Is Running for Mass. Governor: Sources

Sources with direct knowledge have told NBC10 Boston political reporter Alison King that Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has decided to run for governor and an announcement is expected Thursday. Healey, 50, was first elected the state's attorney general in 2014 after years working under former Attorney General Martha...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Council President Ed Flynn Backs COVID Vaccine Mandate For Boston City Workers

BOSTON (CBS) – Newly elected Boston City Council president Ed Flynn joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of issues impacting residents in the city. Flynn, who is in his third term representing South Boston, is a Navy veteran who was previously a probation officer. Keller asked Flynn if he approves of the COVID vaccine mandate that is in place for all City of Boston employees. “I have great respect for the public employee unions. They do an incredible job in our city – police, fire EMS,” Flynn said. “But I do think our city officials need to be vaccinated...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Voter Rights Debate Isn’t Just On The National Level, It’s Happening In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — The voting rights debate is reaching a climax in Washington D.C. But did you know that voter access is becoming a political flashpoint on Beacon Hill as well? It’s the issue propelling Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan to run for secretary of state, promising in her announcement video this morning that “I’ll champion policies to protect, defend and expand voting rights here in Massachusetts and across our country.” In an interview with WBZ News, she adds: “If they’re not going to get it done in DC, we have to lead on it.” The Massachusetts House let pandemic-era voting changes like...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Healey officially joins race for Mass. governor

Attorney General Maura Healey, the state’s top law enforcement official, has officially launched her run for Massachusetts governor. The announcement was made early Thursday morning on her website and in a campaign video. With Gov. Charlie Baker opting against seeking a third term, Democrats have grown increasingly optimistic about...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Gov. Charlie Baker’s Final State Of The Commonwealth Was A Victory Lap

BOSTON (CBS) – It could have been a wake of sorts, the final State of the Commonwealth speech by Gov. Charlie Baker. Instead, it was a victory lap. Last year’s speech was given live with no audience from inside the near-deserted State House due to the pandemic. This time Baker, now a lame duck, passed up a chance to needle the Democrats for still keeping the State House closed by declaring, Reagan style, “Mr. Speaker, open up those doors!” Instead, a crowd including the state’s leading Democrats were herded into a hall at the Hynes and treated to a glowing Baker eulogy by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Gubernatorial hopefuls Sonia Chang-Díaz, Danielle Allen must pivot with AG Maura Healey as frontrunner, political analysts say

Attorney General Maura Healey’s entrance into the Massachusetts gubernatorial field last week swiftly nixed the possibility of U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joining the field — and it may winnow out other Democratic candidates. Healey, who pushed a message of inclusivity and equitable economic recovery from the COVID-19...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Allen
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
whdh.com

Republican businessman announces run for Mass. governor

BOSTON (AP) — Businessman Chris Doughty announced Wednesday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Massachusetts. Doughty, 59, of Wrentham, in a video posted on his campaign website, touted his success creating jobs as the president of a company that manufactures metal machine parts, a business that stumbled at first when a critical piece of machinery broke down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kqennewsradio.com

STARNES SAYS HE IS THE LAST OUTSIDE CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR

Patrick Starnes says he is the last outsider Democratic candidate for governor. A release said with Nicholas Kristof deemed ineligible and Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla dropping out, Starnes claims it is clearer than ever that he is the leading outsider running for the Democratic party nomination. Starnes says the...
ELECTIONS
WYTV.com

Gubernatorial used as an adjective for Governor

(WYTV)- Why do we say governor but then use the adjective gubernatorial?. That word, gubernatorial, comes from the Latin word gubernare, to govern. Then the French put the letter “v” into gubernare around the 14th century…they swapped the “b’ for the “v.”. English speakers...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon Hill#Governor#Harvard#Democratic#Wbz Tv#Covid
CBS Boston

New Hampshire To Sell COVID Tests In State Liquor Stores

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire has secured one million rapid COVID tests that will be made available for purchase at state liquor stores. The Executive Council voted Wednesday morning to authorize the purchase. The tests will be made available for purchase inside liquor stores “at cost” for around $13. “I think this is a huge opportunity for the state in terms of accessing tests at any of our liquor stores across the state,” Gov. Chris Sununu said. The tests should be hitting shelves in around two weeks. New Hampshire has already had two opportunities for residents to order free COVID tests online in recent months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Thomas Koonce Makes Plea For Release After Gov. Baker Commuted First-Degree Murder Conviction

BOSTON (CBS) – A man who has spent almost 30 years in prison for murder is now one decision away from freedom. Thomas Koonce was convicted of the 1987 murder of Mark Santos in New Bedford. Two weeks after Gov. Charlie Baker commuted his sentence, Koonce made a personal plea for his release. In commuting his sentence, Gov. Baker said he believes Koonce took responsibility for his actions and paid his debt to the Commonwealth. Koonce addressed the Governor’s Council Wednesday. “At this time, I would like state that I am fully responsible for shooting and killing Mr. Mark Santos,” Koonce said. “I take full responsibility for taking his life the morning of July 21, 1987. My life will be forever dedicated to giving back to society for taking this young man’s life. Mr. Santos deserved to live his life to the fullest, and I am responsible for his death. I am sorry.” The Governor’s Council will vote on Koonce’s commutation on February 16.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 7,918 New COVID Cases, 80 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,918 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were also 80 additional deaths reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 10.37%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,457,699. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,187. There were 118,076 total new tests reported. There are 2,617 people currently in the hospital with COVID. Of those people hospitalized, about 51% are reported to have “incidental” COVID cases. There are also 405 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Virginia Mercury

Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes

Democrats on the House Education Committee gave broad support to a bill that would once again require school principals to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement. The legislation, which passed the committee Wednesday on a 16-5 vote, would roll back a 2020 law that passed under Democratic control that made it optional for principals […] The post Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy