Keller @ Large: Candidate For Governor Danielle Allen Says Mass. Needs ‘Exit Ramp’ For Use Of Masks

BOSTON (CBS) – Harvard professor Danielle Allen said she is running for governor in an attempt to bring a “people-powered approach” to Beacon Hill.

Allen is one of three current Democratic candidates in the race to replace Gov. Charlie Baker, who will not seek a third term in office.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Allen about what she believes makes her the best candidate to be the next governor.

“I care about the future. Future for our young people, for all of us. We’ve got to do work together with all of us to deliver the democracy, healthy communities, the healthy climate we need,” Allen said.

Allen said Attorney General Maura Healey, who joined the race last week and is considered by many to be a front-runner in the election, represents the status quo.

“We need solutions that are coming from the people, a people-powered approach for our politics, not top-down solutions from Beacon Hill. The Attorney General has been working on Beacon Hill over the last eight years,” Allen said.

Keller asked Allen about several topics related to how Massachusetts should handle the COVID pandemic.

“In surges we do need mask mandates. We don’t need mask mandates permanently,” Allen said. “The truth is, our surge is coming down in Massachusetts. It’s time for us to start working on how we have an off-ramp, an exit ramp for the use of masks.”

Allen also said that while she believes vaccine mandates are a good idea during COVID surges, she added that ”I don’t support open-ended vaccine passports.”

