ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Indies From ‘Licorice Pizza’ To ‘Belfast, ‘Drive My Car To’ ‘Parallel Mothers’ Fortify Arthouse As Awards Season Revs Up – Specialty Box Office

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgDO5_0dtccRky00

Critically acclaimed specialty holdovers continued to plant their flags in theaters as awards season advances and Oscar nominations loom — and on a weekend with few new releases, most not reporting grosses today.

Among the bigger indies, United Artists Releasing’s Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson grossed an estimated $683k in week nine from 772 runs (Fri. $207k; Sat. $288k; Sun. $187k est.). That’s a PSA of $885 and total cume of $10.7 million.

Focus Features said Belfast is at $7.5 million domestic and $10.1 million worldwide after garnering another $30k in the U.S. on 63 screens and seeing a strong $3.1 million open in the U.K./Ireland. Earlier this month, the Kenneth Branagh film received 14 nods on the BAFTA long list.

Sony Pictures Classics’ Penelope-Cruz-starrer Parallel Mothers from Pedro Almodovar, in week five, reports $170.4k on 111 screens (up from 50 last week) for a per screen average of 1,535 and a cume of $611,713.

Also from SPC, racial justice documentary Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America , from Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler with civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson, took in $2,153 on four screens. That’s a $536 PSA and cume of $32,744. And Jockey by Clint Bentley starring Clifton Collins, Jr. is grossing $7,962 in week four on 12 screens – up from 2 last weekend. PSA of $664, total cume of $19,667

In its ninth weekend out, Drive My Car from Sideshow/Janus Films by Ryusuke Hamaguchi grossed an estimated $96,250 on 96 screens for a PSA of $1,003 and a new cume of $649,489. The film from Japan was no. 1 in the building at NYC’s Film Forum and BAM Rose Cinemas, as well as at LA’s The Landmark, the distributor said.

Neon’s animated documentary Flee took in $36,389 in week eight on 37 screens. That’s a PSA of $983 and cume of $100,063 for Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s film. (Fri. $11,200; Sat. $13,880; Sun. $11,300)

Red Rocket by Sean Baker from A24 grossed $31,145 on 56 screens. Fri. $8,865; Sat. $12,273; Sun. $9,902. Cummulative gross $1.039 million.

And anime Belle presented by GKIDS from Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu in week two grossed $550k in 1,180 locations (Fri. $132k; Sat. $252k; Sun. $165k est.) for a total cume of $2.7 million.

Weekend openers include: Cinema Guild’s Introduction by Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo; Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom from Bhutan, by Pawo Choyning Dorji; Stop-Zemlia from Altered Innocence, coming of age story from Ukraine by Kateryna Gornosta.

Comments / 12

Related
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Unveils 2022 Juries: Connie Nielsen & More Join M. Night Shyamalan For International Competition

The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival has confirmed its various juries, including who will be joining M. Night Shyamalan to award the International Competition prizes. Alongside International Jury president Shyamalan will be Karim Aïnouz (Brazil / Algeria), Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany), Saïd Ben Saïd (France / Tunisia), Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan), and Connie Nielsen (Denmark / USA). In the competitive Encounters program, a three-member jury will choose the winners for Best Film, Best Director and a Special Jury Award: Director of Content Chiara Marañón (Spain), artist and filmmaker Ben Rivers (United Kingdom) as well as producer, screenwriter and director Silvan...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Italian Studies,’ Animated ‘Belle,’ Docs ‘Who We Are,’ ‘A Cops And Robbers Story’ Open Arthouse: Betty White Tribute Set For Monday – Specialty Preview

Fathom Events presents Betty White: A Celebration in 1,529 locations nationwide, a one-day-only special event on Monday honoring the actress who died Dec. 31 just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The star-studded reflection on White’s life and career, which had already been set by filmmakers Steven Boettcher and Mike Trinklein to celebrate her centennial Jan. 17, will run three showtimes at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. As for weekend openings, a pair of solid documentaries and two dramas — about memory loss and global apocalypse by pink gas — debut in a frame where there isn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

WGA Awards Film Nominations: ‘West Side Story’, ‘Dune’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘French Dispatch’ & More

The Writers Guild of America has penciled in the film nominees for its 74th annual WGA Awards, which will be virtual again this year. The Original Screenplay category will see the scribes behind Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, King Richard and Licorice Pizza vying for the hardware. The Adapted Screenplay race will be among CODA, Dune, Nightmare Alley, tick, tick…BOOM! and West Side Story. On the documentary side, Being Cousteau, Exposing Muybridge and Like a Rolling Stone will battle it out for the WGA trophy. See the full list of nominated writers and screenplays below. Winners will be feted at the joint 2022 WGA...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
kcrw.com

'Licorice Pizza,' Paul Thomas Anderson’s ode to the Valley

Don’t miss Licorice Pizza. Now playing in theaters. Get your tickets now. Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and growing up in Los Angeles at a time of innocence and mystery. Listen to the full interview on KCRW's Greater LA here. Go back in time and behind...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Nicole Kidman, ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Top Prizes at 11th Annual AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced the winners for the 11th annual AACTA International Awards, with Nicole Kidman nabbing her 7th AACTA award for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated the film categories with three wins — best film; best lead actor for Benedict Cumberbatch; and best supporting actor for Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee. “Belfast” star Judi Dench won the best supporting actress prize, while “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve picked up the award for best direction in film. Aaron Sorkin won the screenplay prize for his “Being...
MOVIES
Detroit News

'Parallel Mothers' review: A singular achievement from Cruz, Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar tells parallel stories in "Parallel Mothers," a gripping drama with soap opera twists and turns as well as a larger story about family, heritage and connection to something larger than oneself. Writer-director Almodóvar once again teams with his muse Penélope Cruz, with whom he's partnered on six...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anime ‘Belle’ Estimated $2M+ Over Four-Day Frame A Record For Director Mamoru Hosoda – Specialty Box Office

Belle is set to top $2 million Thurs.-Mon. on 1,326 screens, according to distributor GKIDS. With Saturday’s actuals, it said, the gross surpassed $1.2M, making it director Mamoru Hosoda’s highest grossing film in the U.S. That was previously 2018’s Mirai with $812K. Hosoda’s (The Boy and the Beast) latest film with Studio Chizu was also his first to screen in Imax and a hit in Japan when it was released last summer. GKIDS director of distribution Chance Huskey said Belle also stands as the top grossing original anime film — meaning not affiliated with a TV franchise as most are —  since...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Licorice Pizza#Specialty Box Office#United Artists#Sun#Focus Features#Sony Pictures Classics#Spc#Cume#Sideshow Janus Films#Film Forum#Neon#Flee#Danish
Deadline

‘The Outfit’: Focus Features Pushes Back Release Date For Mark Rylance Thriller By Three Weeks

Focus Features has pushed back the release date for its crime thriller The Outfit—starring Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Dunkirk,Bridge of Spies)—by three weeks, from February 25 to March 18. The news comes following the announcement that Focus, Universal International and Carnival Films are pushing the release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era from March 18 to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The Outfit was initially set to open against Lionsgate’s horror-thriller The Devil’s Light, MGM and United Artists Releasing’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, Good Deed Entertainment’s Moon Manor, Open Road Films’ Foo Fighters horror-comedy...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ ‘Drive My Car,’ ‘Flee’ top The Gold List awards recognizing Asian filmmakers and talent

Gold House and CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) announced the winners of the 2022 Gold List, which highlights outstanding work by Asian filmmakers and talent in the past year to ensure they receive due recognition ahead of the high-profile awards race. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
MOVIES
wdiy.org

Oscar Contenders: Licorice Pizza, House of Gucci, and Tick, Tick...Boom! | At the Movies

With the Oscar nominations to be announced on Feb. 8, Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press provides insight on three contenders in multiple categories. Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, about the pains of first love; Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, focusing on the Godfather of the fashion world; and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick…Boom!, a musical about an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice, whilst also navigating the pressures of love and friendship.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron Surge Is Another Bummer for Awards-Season Box Office

After a somber showing for most of the year, there were finally signs of a real rebound at the box office for awards fare. MGM/United Artists’ Licorice Pizza secured a pandemic-era best opening per-theater average over Thanksgiving, while its House of Gucci sewed up nice numbers despite being an adult drama. Even 20th Century/Disney remained cautiously optimistic that December’s West Side Story could overcome a poor start ($32.2 million domestic as of Jan. 9) and stay in theaters long enough to see a boost from potential Oscar nominations. Distributors — particularly smaller indie outfits — have for years relied on the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Adam Driver Lands Coveted César Award Best Actor Nomination for ‘Annette’

It’s officially the year of Adam Driver, but really, when is it not? The “House of Gucci” scene stealer started 2022 with a coveted César Awards nomination for Best Actor for Leos Carax’s musical “Annette.” France’s equivalent to the Oscars, Driver’s nomination could indicate an Academy nod also soon coming his way. “Annette,” which opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, earned 11 total nominations, including Director, Screenplay, Original Score, Sound, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Set Design, and Visual Effects. Driver stars as standup performer Henry McHenry, who falls for opera singer Anne (Marion Cotillard) before their volatile relationship capsizes. “‘Annette’ powers through its...
MOVIES
Bowling Green Daily News

Penélope Cruz shines in "Parallel Mothers"

Writer/director Pedro Almodóvar has made a career out of creating richly developed characters to showcase the lead in his film. Almodóvar has once again achieved that feat in "Parallel Mothers," a solid drama with a spectacular performance from Penélope Cruz. The Academy Award winning actress pours everything into her performance, helping to lift a solid story that sometimes gets a bit too melodramatic.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Drive My Car Leads TFCA Award Winners

Drive My Car led the winners of the 2021 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. The drama by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi won three TFCA Awards including Best Picture. Members convened via Zoom to debate and vote on the contenders with results announced live via Twitter. That Shelf writers among the membership of the TFCA are Jason Gorber, Courtney Small, Victor Stiff, and Pat Mullen.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Seattle Film Critics steer towards Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car’ for Best Picture, Director, ‘Dune’ and ‘The Green Knight’ pick up wins

The Power of the Dog, Dune and The Green Knight led the Seattle Film Critics Society (SFCS) nominations with 11, 10 and 9 apiece, respectively, but it was Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car that came out triumphant as the group’s Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay winner. The film also won the group’s Best Film Not in the English Language award.
MOVIES
theconcordian.org

Film review: “Licorice Pizza” features promising debuts and graceful California nostalgia

After audiences on the coasts could go see it for months, one of the best films of 2021 has finally come to our neck of the woods in the Midwest. Paul Thomas Anderson, who has written and directed some of the greatest films of the last 30 years, brings forth his ninth film, “Licorice Pizza”: a coming-of-age dramedy that has romance, show biz and plenty of laughs.
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Oscar contender 'Drive My Car' is subtle and gorgeous

"Drive My Car" viewers need to be patient, but that patience is rewarded. The Japanese finalist for this year's best international feature Oscar is three not-exactly-action-packed hours long, but it makes every second count. By the end, having spent all that time in the rhythms of the life of actor/director Yûsuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima), you feel like you've been through the wringer with him. He's grieving the death of his wife and trying to put his life back together, with the words of Anton Chekhov there to help him, if he can figure out how to listen.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Deadline

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy