Poughkeepsie, NY

Can We Bring Back Bugaboo Creek to Poughkeepsie? Please!?

By Jess
 4 days ago
Okay, so maybe we won't bring that back in COVID times. But for the love of everything that is holy...can we bring Bugaboo Creek Steak House to the Hudson Valley?. Bring Back Those Bugaboo Hudson Valley Childhood Memories. Bugaboo played an essential role in my childhood. It was the...

Hudson Valley Galentine’s Day Guide

As Shaina Twain would say, "Let's Go Girls!". February is approaching and we all know that that means, Valentine's Day. Growing up, we may have looked forward to this holiday a little bit more. From bags of candy to homemade festive cupcakes and personal Valentine's Day cards from classmates, it truly was a fun time.
10 Best Happy Hours in the Mid-Hudson Region

Has anyone else worked in a restaurant before? I worked at two back in college. I was always surprised that the 4pm-6pm crowd could be crazier than the dinner crowd. Of course, that has to do with two words: "happy hour." Oh yes, it is 5 o'clock somewhere! People take their happy hours very seriously: They just get off work, they want to unwind, and they want to have a good time with their coworkers and friends. And when the weather was nice, forget about it! The place would be swarming with people! Frankly, I don't blame them. I was raised on Jimmy Buffett music, so I am well aware of the Parrot Head lifestyle. We have so many great places in the Mid-Hudson Region to waste away again in Margaritaville, especially right on the Hudson River itself.
How To Tell If It’s Safe to Walk on Frozen Ponds in the Hudson Valley

With all of the frigid cold weather we've had you may think it's safe to walk on any frozen pond you come across. That could actually be a deadly mistake. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, playing on the ice can have deadly consequences. Whether you're ice skating, fishing, snowmobiling, or playing hockey, you need to be sure that the ice won't give way underneath.
Wine and Dine Your Valentine at These Hudson Valley Wineries

The season of love is upon us, Hudson Valley. Are you ready to wine and dine your way to your lover's heart?. Valentine's Day is a tough one. There are folks out there who absolutely love showering their Valentine with affection on February 14th. To others, it's a little underwhelming, chocolate and cards? Who cares?
Viva! Try These Oh-So-Good 14 Mexican Restaurants in Upstate New York

You can find a good Mexican restaurant in many small towns (and big cities) across the Upstate New York region. There are hundreds of them! Here is a sampler list that will take you from the Catskills to the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes and beyond, giving you 14 great options for delicious Mexican food. Some of these have great stories to them (be sure and check out the award-winning Mexican restaurant located in the basement of a working dairy farm!).
Can You Spot Cold Spring in NBC’s Newest Thriller?

It's pretty cool to see your hometown on the big screen, right? Luckily for us here in the Hudson Valley, that's becoming common practice. Over the last few years, we've seen an influx in filming locations around Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. We've also welcomed 2 new production studios, one at iPark in Fishkill and another at the old Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor.
For Rent: Live Like an Oscar-Winner in the Hudson Valley’s “Rubber House”

Scrolling through million-dollar Zillow listings and living vicariously through the rich and famous has become a national pastime. But what about if you could actually stay in one of those unbelievable mansions? Thanks to Airbnb, you can. Currently listed not far from where I grew up in Accord, NY in Ulster County, is your opportunity to stay in one of the most uniquely designed homes in the entire Hudson Valley that has been home to creatives from all walks of life, including an Oscar-winning actor. Who was the star? The listing declines to name-drop, but let's just say you saw him in a recent Marvel blockbuster and I'll spill the beans a little later. First let's check out this amazing space.
Look Up! What is New York State’s Highest Elevation?

New York state is known for its abundance of diverse natural beauty. When it comes to mountains, the Empire State certainly has some of the best peaks and ranges in the eastern part of the United States. Three major mountain ranges span the state; the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and also a portion of the Appalachian Mountains. This offers many locations for a variety of outdoor activities. Though if you're looking for the state's highest peaks, it can be a daunting journey. Where to start?
5 Things Hudson Valley Residents Refuse to Call By The Real Name

I don't know if it's out ignorance or just confusion but here are 5 things that New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley refuse call by the real name. Does it drive you crazy when you hear someone pronounce a word wrong? How about when they call it by the wrong name? Imagine correcting them yet they still prefer to call it it by the wrong name? What is causing this? Maybe some people just get comfortable with calling it one thing. It could also be the Mandela Effect. The Mandela Effect is when a large group of people share the same false memory. There's a good chance a lot of local residents heard the name wrong and just went with it or their entire lives.
Watch: Amazing Video Shows the Hudson River Transformed into a Winter Playland

They say to dream big, and one of my greatest fantasies is to be able to walk across the Hudson River. Not on the record-setting Walkway Over the Hudson, but on the literal frozen river. It seemed like a pipe dream, since every time I've driven over the Mid-Hudson Bridge this winter, the most I see is a bunch of floating slush with some icy shores, but this is definitely not the case a few miles upriver in Athens, NY.
Does It Freeze? My Hudson Valley Garage Edition

I've been a homeowner since 2015, currently in my second house. Now, with that being said, I'll admit, I am the type of person that has to hire someone to fix things anytime something goes wrong. I ask a lot of questions about how things should work, and I do a lot of Googling when it comes to homeownership.
Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack Will Open Many Restaurants in New York

New York residents will soon have an easier time finding Chick-fil-A or Shake Shack. In July, the New York State Thruway Authority announced construction began on a $450 million project to redevelop the 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway. The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.
8 Song References to the Hudson Valley by Famous Artists

There is no shortage of songs about New York. Many artists have sung about how New York City and its boroughs have a certain mysticism to them. If they are an outsider, their songs tend to focus on the bright lights and opportunities that New York City tends to offer. If they are from the city, it can be anything from an anthem of pride to the struggles on the streets. New York City has been the setting for countless stories, whether it be in music, literature, film and more.
Day Drinking Done Right: Best Drag Brunches in Newburgh, NY

Sometimes you just need to pound some mimosas with some of the most fun and colorful people in the Hudson Valley. I'm talking, of course, about a Drag Brunch. Drag is more than a dress and a wig. It's a larger-than-life form of self-expression that is not only impressive to behold, but a great time, too. It's also a perfect fit with brunch. There's obviously a built-in allure of an early meal that comes with a license to get hammered, but honestly, the brunch experience falls flat 9 times out of 10. That's where drag queens come in, because who cares if your annoying friend who always insists on itemizing the bill shows up when you're being roasted by a 6-foot-tall diva in glitter?
Popular Sullivan County BBQ About to Open Year Round Location

If you live in or visit the Sullivan County area, especially in the warmer months, you may be familiar with Chick E Ribs BBQ. Chick E Ribs is well known and loved in Sullivan county for their authentic wood fired bbq. But until this year, Chick E Ribs has been seasonal. So, if you got the craving for delicious bbq in January, you were out of luck. All that is about to change.
