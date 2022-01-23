ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against ‘The New York Times’ gets its day in court

WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As her political career unfurled on the national scene in 2008, Sarah Palin, then the governor of Alaska and Republican nominee for vice president, frequently criticized what she called the “lamestream media,” saying it was unfair to her and took pains to cast her in the worst possible...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

JD Vance mocked for celebrating Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsement as he vows to take US back from ‘scumbags’

Ohio senatorial candidate JD Vance was roundly mocked on Twitter after he celebrated an endorsement from extremist right-wing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. "Honored to have Marjorie's endorsement. We're going to win this thing and take the country back from the scumbags," Mr Vance wrote on Twitter. The Hillbilly Elegy author is vying for a senatorial seat left vacant by outgoing Senator Rob Portman. In doing so, he has pivoted from taking a more nuanced approach to politics and has instead adopted the right-wing bomb thrower rhetoric exemplified by individuals like Ms Greene, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and Representative Matt Gaetz....
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
A.g. Sulzberger
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Ross Douthat
Person
Steve Scalise
WHYY

Justice Breyer’s legacy and the future of the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement this week, with plans to likely end his time on the bench by the end of the summer. The 83-year-old justice, appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1994, is the oldest court member and one of its only three liberal justices. President Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the high court, a historic first, and is expected to have his choice confirmed, as SCOTUS nominees are exempt from filibuster and only require a simple majority vote.
WHYY

The expanded child tax credit briefly slashed child poverty. Here’s what else it did

Blink and you could have missed it. For six months, the United States experimented with an idea that’s new here but is already a backstitch in the social fabric of many wealthy nations: a monthly cash payment to help families cover the costs of raising children. Less than a year in, though, this U.S. experiment, known as the expanded child tax credit, has already been unwound by a deadlocked Congress.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

Who Will Replace Chris Cuomo? Even CNN Doesn’t Seem Sure (Yet)

Let’s get after it: Even as CNN puts much of its energy into launching a new streaming-video hub, it’s also trying to figure out how to replace Chris Cuomo in its pivotal 9 p.m. time slot. Some staffers at the WarnerMedia network believe CNN has been holding the equivalent of on-air tryouts in recent weeks, turning over the 9 p.m. hour to hosts like Michael Smerconish, Laura Coates and Brianna Keilar. Jim Acosta, the former White House reporter turned weekend anchor, takes a turn this week. Both he and Keilar have held forth under the program banner, “Democracy in Peril,” a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Appellate Court#Supreme Court#Republican#American#The New York Times#Democratic
abc27 News

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
AFP

Stephen Breyer: pragmatic pillar of US Supreme Court

Stephen Breyer, the oldest justice on the US Supreme Court and the senior member of the bench's liberal-leaning wing, boasts a record of pragmatism in the hundreds of opinions he has authored in his long career. The bespectacled California native, aged 83, was nominated to the nation's highest court by Democratic former president Bill Clinton, and US media reported Wednesday that he plans to retire at the end of the current term in June. He has spent more than 25 years on the nine-member bench, which towards the end of his tenure has firmly leaned to the right of the political spectrum. But being in the minority has not dimmed his jovial nature or passion for the work of the court. Breyer has insisted in his rulings on assessing real-world implications when deciding cases, rejecting the strict reading of the Constitution favored by some of his peers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

JD Vance defends offensive tweet about Alec Baldwin

Hillbilly Ellegy author and US Senate candidate JD Vance was asked in an interview this weekend about his tweet calling for Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be reinstated after actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting.Mr Baldwin was involved in an incident last year during the filming of the movie Rust in which a gun in his hand fired and a round struck the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, killing her. The film’s director was also hit, but not fatally, and the incident is now under investigation.A day after the shooting occurred Mr Vance posted a...
CELEBRITIES
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy