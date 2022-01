With the world finally getting back to some sort of normalcy, our daily commute has returned with a vengeance, and we've been hitting the road again in search of adventure too. Why does this matter, you ask? Because we've been spending a lot of time behind the wheel of our 2021 Four Wheeler of the Year award winning GMC Yukon AT4. And if you take nothing else away from this second long-term report, know this: We're still as impressed after more than 11,000 miles as we were the day we handed over the trophy.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO