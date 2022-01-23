ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio City, OH

Ohio City brewery seeks public input on how to stay in business

By Clay LePard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUsOc_0dtcb6Vz00

In a lengthy note sent to patrons of Bookhouse Brewing in Ohio City, owner Vaughn Stewart detailed how he has shifted operations to best serve customers during the pandemic. However, his note also served as a call for help, seeking ideas from customers about how they would best like to utilize the business going forward.

“We’re trying to keep that connection alive with our customers,” Stewart said. “That’s what’s going to help us keep moving. I wanted to come at it from a more productive and constructive dialogue. Here's what we’re trying to do, what do you think? Does that sound good to you or do you have an idea of something else we can do?”

Over the past two years, Vaughn has worked to alter his business model to the ever-changing guidelines, including cutting capacity by 60%, offering home deliveries for beer, and spending about five times more on cleaning supplies.

“The next few months are going to be a little tricky,” Stewart said.

Here is a copy of the note:

Thank you for your continued patronage.

Bookhouse exists as a place for people to get together.

It's a limiting factor, in some ways, but also a lesson we've learned about ourselves. I was just reviewing our financials for 2021, compared to 2020, and thinking about how our strategy to continue to exist as a business has evolved. Early in the pandemic, we tried to package as much as possible. Over time, we realized that our pricing would have to continue to increase in order to actually deliver money to the bottom line, because of the way our brewery operations were designed.

The result in 2020 was a pretty sizable loss of margin. I made it a goal to not repeat that mistake in 2021, and largely succeeded, though not without a few bumps along the way.Not only that, but our bread and butter is people coming to our place and drinking our beer here. It has been difficult to turn down pursuing more packaging operations, not because of a fear of inadequate quality, but because the amount of time, effort, and lost assortment that the pivot requires.

The fact of the matter is that we are a business who exists to be a place to consume beer (and cider, wine, etc) that is brewed 50 feet away from where it is served. I think it's a perfectly understandable miscue that folks have about just how "big" certain breweries are, and how economies of scale are quite literally the way many breweries, both here in Cleveland, and around the world, continue to exist.

Like roughly 40% (by count, not by volume of beer made) of all US breweries who are about our size, we made a certain set of assumptions about who our customers are, and how we would serve them. These are not inflexible or intractable expectations, and indeed part of being a business is adapting to change. Adapting to change after change after change is how we've gotten this far, and we'll adapt again.

But before we make another hard pivot, I wanted to reach out and see how you're doing. Since this is kind of a one-way format, I'll try to do that by talking about how we're doing.

· We removed and relocated chairs and tables to the most aggressive degree of social distancing that we've ever done. Our inside capacity is now 35; the space is rated by fire code to 105. This is both to protect our staff (who we check in with at least weekly to see how everyone is feeling about working behind the bar), and to ensure more than enough space between seats.

· We're requiring masks any time folks aren't at their seats. We're still offering curbside pickup of everything we're legally able to sell, for folks who would prefer that method of getting their beer.

· We're cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, checking temperatures, and minimizing staff overlap as much as possible. I'll note one big thing here: part of why we're able to stay open with more flexibility than a lot of other places is because we usually only have one person working behind the bar. Consider it a bug masquerading as a feature; our behind-bar is too small for more than 2 people anyway, even without social distancing.

· We're doing our best to accommodate changing requirements and expectations from our various health authorities and regulators. We've passed every inspection, increased sanitation and monitoring standards, paid for every license on time, renewed certifications, maintained line cleaning schedules, increased spending on cleaning supplies 500% in 2021 v 2020, completed more repairs and scheduled maintenance, and had fewer near-misses in the brewery.

The thing is, all of this only continues to make a difference if we have people coming into the taproom. If that traffic pattern decreases to the point where it is unsustainable, we'll need to find a new way to bring beer to you. And with about 2-3 days' notice. So, yeah, that's how we're doing. I'm not coming to you with all of this as a way to worry or complain, just to be realistic about the situation in front of us.

It's a tough situation, because we're well aware of how scary the caseload is right now; my wife is a nurse who knows firsthand how foul the COVID winds are blowing in our area. The upside of course is that every expectation is that this is a temporary (though extreme) damper, and the hope is that it is short-lived.

But the time is now for figuring out how to weather that storm ahead.So let me know, from where you're at - is it time to batten down the hatches? Would you buy beer for delivery, could you place a curbside order this week? Have you reviewed us on Google,Yelp, Facebook, or anywhere else? Know anyone who needs a shirt shipped nationwide? Interested in coming in for a pint, at a substantial distance from others?

Send me an email: vaughn@bookhousebrewing.net
Vaughn Stewart, Owner of Bookhouse Brewing

This past week, craft brewers from across the state gathered in Cincinnati to help organize how the industry would continue to survive as we head into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, Bad Tom Smith Brewing in Ohio City announced it closed permanently because of COVID-19.

Since the note went out, Stewart told News 5 he’s already heard a choir of responses asking for a return to some of his earlier pandemic successes.

“We had a lot of people who said we would like delivery again, we would like some of these other options,” he said.

Stewart said his business would resume deliveries and keep doing so as long as there was demand.

“Come March, April and May, we’re going to be getting a better place,” he said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill Center seeks public input on future of Catskill Park

ARKVILLE – The Catskill Strategic Planning Advisory Group’s interim report – the Immediate Action Recommendation s Report – includes proposed actions that the State Department of Environmental Conservation, along with state and local partners, could take to balance high use of the Catskill Forest Preserve with the land’s protection.
CATSKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Ohio City, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
fox13news.com

City holds public input meeting for West Tampa Rome Yard development

TAMPA, Fla. - The city of Tampa will hear from residents in West Tampa Monday about the proposed Rome Yard multi-use development. Mayor Jane Castor has said the Rome Yard development "will transform Tampa for generations to come," and city leaders made that case to residents during the virtual public meeting, which is the third one being held on the project.
TAMPA, FL
13abc.com

What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are questions about the future of a planned Peloton factory in Wood County, the company’s first American facility. This comes amid reports of price hikes on some products and possible production slowdowns. Company leaders also told investors peloton will likely lose more money than it expected this fiscal year.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breweries#Bookhouse Brewing
Andalusia Star News

City seeks input on proposed park

The City of Andalusia is sharing a draft design of a proposed park with the goal of receiving feedback from the community. In August 2021, the city council voted to hire Concordia Architecture to provide a plan for the development of a park in the area of Cotton and Tisdale streets. The park is currently being called Heritage Park.
ANDALUSIA, AL
13abc.com

Wood Co. plant closing, 110 jobs will be terminated

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A plant in Wood County is closing and taking 110 jobs with it. The Curation Foods plant on S. Dixie Hwy. in Bowling Green sent a WARN notice to the OhioMeansJobs Wood County Administrator earlier this month. The job terminations are expected to take place...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
edglentoday.com

Partners Behind The “Transit Stop Transformation" Project At The Belleville Transit Center Are Seeking Public Input On Design Concepts

BELLEVILLE - Transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders are invited to weigh in on the two design concepts developed for the “Transit Stop Transformation” Project underway at the Belleville Transit Center. The designs – developed by St. Louis-based transportation engineering and planning firm CBB, with the help of public input received from residents last fall – are centered around an “Art Grows in Belleville” theme and feature garden and artist pallet visions. There will be several in-person and virtual opportunities for residents and transit riders to vote for their favorite design during a two-week period starting Friday, Jan. 21. The concept preferred by the public will be finalized in February and construction will get underway in late April/early May.
BELLEVILLE, IL
WOWO News

City seeks input on MLK monument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is looking for input on an upcoming public art piece dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Public Art Commission wants your suggestions for which phrases from King’s June 5th, 1963 speech in Fort Wayne should be included in the “Pillars of Hope and Justice” monument planned for the southeast corner of the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center parking area downtown.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hawaiinewsnow.com

The city wants your input on how to manage its outdoor courts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation wants your input on how to better manage outdoor courts. DPR launched a survey to see how the community wants basketball, volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts operated. Many of these city courts are multi-use and that overlap can cause issues...
HONOLULU, HI
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA Seeks Public Input on Infrastructure Projects

Several projects are still in the works for Downtown Traverse City. The Downtown Development Authority held two meetings on Wednesday to receive public input on local infrastructure projects. The projects discussed included construction on the bridges, the reconfiguration of Grandview Parkway and zoning initiatives that will impact Old Towne and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Anderson Herald Bulletin

12 Points group touts accomplishments, seeks public input

Even Jennifer Mullen, the president of the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, Inc., is amazed at how much has been accomplished in the past two years — and she’s been cheering it along from the get-go. “It seems like we started out pie in the sky, but it’s almost...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WLUC

Marquette BLP to seek public input on former Shiras Plant land

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power is moving into the next phase of the Shiras Plant demolition. The primary demolition is complete and only minor work is left to be completed this spring. Demolition began in the late summer of 2020. Now the board is...
MARQUETTE, MI
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy