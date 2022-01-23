ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Wilson: Double-double off bench

Wilson posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two steals and a block across...

D.J. Wilson: Struggles from deep versus Squadron

Wilson totaled 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Birmingham Squadron. He also had two blocks and a steal in the game. Wilson almost had a double-double Wednesday, however, he had four turnovers and missed...
Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
Louisville coaching search: Chris Holtmann, Andy Enfield among top candidates to replace Chris Mack

The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
Warriors and Ponies Face Off in Monday Night Double-Header

The Nandua Warriors girls varsity basketball teams hosted the Chincoteague Ponies Monday, Jan. 24. The Ponies defeated the Warriors 37-18. Both the Warriors and Ponies struggled to generate offense in the first and second quarter. At halftime, the Ponies led 10-5. In the third quarter, the Ponies switched to a fast-paced offense and became more aggressive with their rebounding. The Warriors didn’t surrender quietly. They locked down defensively and forced several turnovers, but the Ponies outscored them 27-13 in the second half to win the game.

