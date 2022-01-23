Cold weather shelters open across Tampa Bay

The extreme cold has sparked several counties to open cold weather shelters.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, January 24 for Hernando, Citrus, Levy, Sumter, and inland Pasco Counties.

A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible.

COLD WEATHER SHELTERS

HERNANDO

Men’s Shelter Women’s Shelter ‘Mary’s House’

1090 Mondon Hill Road 1163 Howell Avenue

Brooksville, FL 34605 Brooksville, FL 34601

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103 Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.109

PASCO

Pasco County is coordinating with the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County to open a Cold Weather Shelter on the east side of the county Sunday, January 23, 2022, for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

The shelter will open Sunday at 5 p.m. and close Monday, January 24 at 8 a.m.

To make sheltering arrangements, you must call the following number by 8 p.m.

Sunday evening:

Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County / (727) 842-8605, Ext. 6

SARASOTA

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have opened a cold-weather shelter for those in need.

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota will conduct their normal cold weather operation plan Sunday, Jan. 23, with intake beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

In south county, a cold-weather shelter will open at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. It will close the following morning.

HILLSBOROUGH

With limited capacity, Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters program will be activated on Sunday, Jan. 23, for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.

The availability of motel vouchers will be limited because of a busy event weekend.

Important changes for this season: Congregate shelters will be at limited capacity and will comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each resident who chooses to take advantage of cold weather shelters will be screened upon entry. Residents and volunteers will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the shelter, and one will be provided if they do not have one. Meals will be served in single-serve containers.

Hillsborough County is partnering with The Portico and Amazing Love Ministries to provide limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults.

The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa FL, 33605

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL, 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turned on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176 .

Individuals and couples without children can call (813) 702-0850.