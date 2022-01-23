Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (27.6%).

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his three career matchups against them, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 60.3 rushing yards against the Bills, 27.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Bills, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bills allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in the AFC Wild Card round versus the Steelers.

Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 0 yards on zero carries (0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

