‘Spider-Man’ Returns to #1 at the Box Office as ‘Scream’ Falls 59 Percent

By Tom Brueggemann
 4 days ago

Best news first: After an elevated holiday weekend, only one film in the top 10 dropped more than 30 percent. “Scream” (Paramount) fell 59 percent in its second weekend, par for the second stanza for a horror film. That was enough to allow “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” (Sony), off 30 percent with $14.1 million, to return to the top spot in its sixth week.

The Marvel marvel is at $721 million domestic and just under $1.7 billion worldwide. That North American number is almost $500 million better than “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a gap never before seen between the top two films of the last two years.

All of the holds were aided by the absence of competition. Two new wide releases stemmed from producers who hoped that the lack of new product could represent an opportunity, but they failed to attract much interest. “Redeeming Love” (Universal service deal), a faith-based 19th-century child trafficking story, and “The King’s Daughter” (Gravitas Ventures), starring Pierce Brosnan as Louis XIV in a mermaid love story, grossed $4.5 million combined — mostly from the former.

All told, theaters grossed $47 million this weekend, which represents 39 percent of same 2020 weekend. The rolling four-week comparison against 2020 now stands at 49 percent. (In January 2020, the pandemic was known largely as a headline out of China.) With what’s available, that is about as good as can be expected.

Give credit to “Sing 2” for sustaining #3 with $5.7 million, down 28 percent, for $128 million all in. The original “Sing” grossed $270 million with $9 million in its fifth weekend — but it wasn’t on PVOD, as the sequel has been for more than two weeks.

Two films that could benefit from Oscar nominations next month saw small drops. “West Side Story” (Disney), off 20 percent, is hardly impressive at #9 and $698,000, but it has reached $35 million and has a shot of sustaining many more weeks in theaters. “Licorice Pizza” (United Artists) is #10, down 22 percent with $10.8 millon so far; it has not expanded beyond a little more than 700 theaters.

Among awards contenders, “Belfast” (Focus) opened in the U.K./Ireland to $3.1 million and tied for #1 with “Spider-Man.”

The Top 10

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) Week 6; Last weekend #2

$14,125,000 (-30%) in 3,705 (-220) theaters; PTA: $3,812; Cumulative: $721,011,000

2. Scream (Paramount) Week 2; Last weekend #1

$12,400,000 (-59%) in 3,666 (+2) theaters; PTA: $3,382; Cumulative: $51,348,000

3. Sing 2 (Universal) Week 5; Last weekend #3; also streaming on Peacock

$5,710,000 (-28%) in 3,434 (-147) theaters; PTA: $1,663; Cumulative: $128,412,000

4. Redeeming Love (Universal) NEW – Cinemascore: B+; Metacritic: 31

$3,710,000 in 1,903 theaters; PTA: $1,950; Cumulative: $3,710,000

5. The King’s Man (Disney) Week 5; Last weekend #5

$1,779,000 (-20%) in 2,510 (-530) theaters; PTA: $754; Cumulative: $31,510,000

6. The 355 (Universal) Week 3; Last weekend #4

$1,600,000 (-30%) in 2,609 (-536) theaters; PTA: $613; Cumulative: $11,081,000

7. American Underdog (Lionsgate) Week 5; Last weekend #6

$1,225,000 (-22%) in 2,164 (- 150 theaters; PTA: $; Cumulative: $23,133,000

8. The King’s Daughter (Gravitas Ventures) NEW – Metacritic: 31; Est. budget: $40 million

$750,000 in 2,170 theaters; PTA: $346; Cumulative: $750,000

9. West Side Story (Disney) Week 7; Last weekend #8

$698,000 (-25%) in 1,290 (-170) theaters; PTA: $541; Cumulative: $35,051,000

10. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) Week 9; Last weekend #9

$683,000 (-22%) in 772 (no change) theaters; PTA: $885; Cumulative: $10,786,000

Additional specialized/limited/independent releases

Belle (GKids) Week 2

$550,000 in 1,180 (-158) theaters; PTA: $1,180; Cumulative: $2,744,000

Who We Are (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2

$2,153 in 4 theaters (no change); PTA: $536; Cumulative: $32,744

Jockey (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4

$7,692 in 12 (+10) theaters; Cumulative: $19,667

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5

$170,461 in 111 (+61) theaters; Cumulative: $611,713

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight) Week 6

$236,000 in 400 (-150) theaters; Cumulative: $9,701,000

Red Rocket (A24) Week 7

$31,145 in 56 (-26) theaters;  Cumulative: $1,040,000

Drive My Car (Janus) Week 8

$96,250 in 96 (+31) theaters; Cumulative: $649,489

Flee (Neon) Week 8

$36,380 in 37 (+35) theaters; Cumulative: $100,063

Belfast (Focus) Week 11; also on PVOD

$30,000 in 71 () theaters; Cumulative: $7,027,000

The French Dispatch (Searchlight) Week 14; also on VOD

$18,000 in 40 (+5) theaters; Cumulative: $16,114,000

#Scream#The Box Office#Paramount#North American#Pvod#Oscar#West Side Story
Cinema Blend

Scream Has A Killer Opening Weekend As Ghostface Steals Spider-Man's Box Office Crown

When Wes Craven's Scream 4 was released in April 2011, it didn't actually do particularly well. It came out the same weekend as Carlos Saldanha's animated hit Rio, and it had to settle for second place in its opening after making only $18.7 million in its first three days. Those results had their own way of dampening expectations for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's Scream – but much like franchise serial killer Ghostface, the new film has surprised in a big way.
MOVIES
Deadline

Searchlight Closes $7.5M U.S. Deal For Sundance Pic ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’; Hulu Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. the Sophie Hyde-directed film that stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time & Peaky Blinders). Deadline reported yesterday  that Searchlight was poised to win the film that was bid on by several distributors, and the plan is to wage an awards-season campaign for Thompson in a standout turn. Searchlight will release through Hulu, in a deal similar to the pre-emptive one it made for another Sundance film, Fresh. Hyde directed 52 Tuesdays and Animals. The new film is scripted...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sundance Filmmakers Shouldn’t Direct Blockbusters Just Because They Can (Column)

For all the existential questions surrounding film festivals (some of which this column explored last week), few would deny their potential for discovering new talent. Similarly, it has become too easy to envision how breakthrough filmmakers can be gobbled by the system. Sundance is America’s greatest discovery festival — but who’s doing the discovering, and to what end?  In recent years, Sundance programming has bred directors of future blockbusters. For many newcomers, that lure is too good to ignore. But any of them contemplating these offers should think twice: Originality can be bankable on its own, and the period after a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ira Deutchman Tributes DuArt’s Irwin Young, Indie Hero

When prominent people die, obituaries often declare the end of an era. In the case of Irwin Young, who died this past Thursday at the age of 94, there’s an added poignancy to seeing his death through that lens, as we are living through a time when everything he stood for is under  threat. Anyone who lived through the modern history of independent film can tell you: much of that history could not have happened without him. My first encounters with Irwin were in 1975, when I started working at an independent distribution company called Cinema 5. Irwin was on the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Fire of Love’ Is Sundance’s First Big Sale, but It’s No Record-Breaker. That’s Good News for Theatrical Distributors

The last three installments of the Sundance Film Festival have set new expectations with record-breaking deals for the hottest films. But three days into this year’s festival, there are signs that the streaming-fueled frenzy may be cooling, giving specialty distributors a chance to once again reign supreme on their home turf. Of course, the streaming economy is what allowed National Geographic Documentary Films to announce the festival’s first major deal Sunday with its acquisition of “Fire of Love.” The first undisputed standout of Sundance so far, Sara Dosa’s doc wowed critics and buyers with its blend of spectacular footage shot by...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How Animated Short ‘The Windshield Wiper’ Influenced ‘Into the Spider-Verse’

Before “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” smashed through CG animation barriers and won the Oscar, there was Spanish animator Alberto Mielgo. Hired very early on to serve as a production designer on “Spider-Verse,” the influence of Mielgo’s work can be seen throughout the final film, including the standout “leap of faith” moment for which he provided early storyboards. While working on “Spider-Verse,” Mielgo made a short called “The Windshield Wiper,” which he says influenced a lot of the work he did on the superhero film. It has been Oscar shortlisted and is available online at Short of the Week’s YouTube Channel...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Squid Game,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ and Superheroes Score with Guilds

Between award nominations from the Art Directors Guild (ADG) and the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) on Monday and from the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and Cinema Audio Society (CAS) on Tuesday, this week has already released a glut of TV awards information and very little time to process it all. That said, there are few trends obvious enough to discuss with only a cursory glance at the assembled nominations honoring some of the finest TV from 2021. Now, let’s dispense with the pleasantries and get down to the business of big winners. Winner: Superheroes and Wars in Stars Taking in the...
TV & VIDEOS
