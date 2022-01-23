The Lie of Perception

By Tommy Acosta

Sedona News – We as a nation will never be unified again and this is why.

It’s all about perception. Two people can look at the same thing and they both see something totally different from one another.

One can hold a dime up between them and the one to the left of it would see an inscription different than one observing it from the other side even though they are both looking at the same coin.

Let’s take Biden’s recent press conference, for instance.

For those who support him for sure they saw a revitalized President, strong, patient and enduring as he stood there at the podium, fielding questions for two hours.

Those who hold him in low esteem saw a still-confused bumbling senior citizen, fielding puffy questions and making a fool of himself with nonsensical and irrelevant answers.

Same President. Same speech. Yet, diametrically opposed observations by observers looking at the same thing.

One has to wonder. Why?

Perhaps it’s because of the belief system infusion both sides are programmed with.

You have the Conservative and Republicans being given their arguments and perspectives through the TV programs they watch like Fox News.

We have the Liberals and Democrats believing, accepting and adopting the perspectives fed them by CNN and the other channels.

Then there are those who do not believe any of the arguments spouted by either side, seeing instead an invisible hand behind the programmed arguments that maintain the divisions in the country for profit, and control.

Who is right? The mimickers of the left-or-right wing arguments that are provided for them by manipulators? Or those who believe they can see through the curtain these invisible manipulators operate behind?

Let’s consider the Covid brawl between those who believe the vaccines are the only way out and those who don’t.

Both sides can agree the virus is killing people, especially the old, obese and those with pre-existing conditions. Yet, both sides remain entrenched in their adopted belief systems.

The pro-vaccinators believe that only when every human is vaccinated will the pandemic end. But the other side does not believe it will ever end because the vaccinated are spreading it and getting it as well.

Anti-vaccinators say they want a choice. Pro-vaccinators and mask adherents say they should not have one.

And where do they get the information from which to form their beliefs and opinions? From the media of course. They pick and choose which arguments to believe that are provided for them.

What about the Sedona City Council? We have citizens looking at the same council. Yet, one side believes members to be incompetent or worse, while the other believes them to be dedicated citizens doing their best to steer the city into the future.

Perspectives. It’s all about perspectives and these perspectives are shaped by the belief systems viewers adopt, more so than by anything else.

Are there any truths in this universe at all? Only in the realm of physics are there absolutes.

A cell phone could not work, or a computer connect to the internet without replicable facts that form the foundation of things that work.

But in the realm of beliefs, there will always be tension between those who believe one way and those who believe another.

Where does truth stand in this dichotomy of opposing beliefs and perspectives?

Actually, it doesn’t. Beliefs are lies and never true when encapsulated by thought.

We can think this way or that way but the thoughts we harbor are only reflections of perceived truth and not truth itself. Basically, they are lies fed to us by those who profit from our gullibility.

We form opinions, like this writing. It is only an opinion of the author that in no way can be considered truth, other than by him or readers who would agree with him.

Belief is to lies, like mortar is to bricks. Belief is the glue that holds the bricks together and props the wall between what is true, and what is not.

The lesson? Believe nothing. Doubt it all. Observe yourself being programmed by the media inputs to your consciousness. Break through the wall of thoughts we are penned by.

