ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

Lamar Fire and Emergency Services train with new suit designed for ice rescues

By Frank Heagle, Krista Witiak
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poinu_0dtcavyE00

LAMAR, Colo. — Lamar Fire and Emergency Services held an ice rescue training Saturday using new rescue equipment.

During the training, crews wore the new mustang dry suits that someone in Prowers County donated. Officials note the suit will help first responders increase their capabilities and service to the public.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWlde_0dtcavyE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9FJY_0dtcavyE00
Lamar Fire & Emergency Services

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tips for venturing out on the ice:

  • Be on the lookout for the signs of unsafe ice, including ice of different colors, water on top of the ice, cracks, pressure ridges, open water and bubbles in the ice.
  • Never go onto the ice alone and never attempt to walk out onto the ice to rescue a friend because you will be at risk of falling through the ice as well.
  • Always keep your pets on a leash. Never allow your dog to run out onto the ice and never walk your dog near a frozen lake or pond without a leash. If your dog falls through the ice, do not attempt a rescue. Go for help.
  • If you can’t reach the person from shore, throw them a flotation device or a rope. If you still can’t help the person quickly—go for help.
  • Whenever you’re on the ice, you should always carry ice picks or a set of screw drivers that will float and are securely connected together with a piece nylon cord 24 to 30 inches in length. These tools will give you better leverage to pull yourself out of the water should you fall through the ice.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Body found outside Springs Rescue Mission Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a body was found just outside the Springs Rescue Mission Thursday morning. Information is limited, but police did confirm a body was found. At this time, we do not know the person’s gender or any identifying information. FOX21 is at the scene and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamar, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Lamar, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Lamar, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Mayor of Georgetown Parker the Snow Dog gears up for ice fishing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog made a trip to Scheels in Colorado Springs. Parker, an avid ice fisherman was recently named to the Scheels Pro Staff Team. The Scheels ice fishing experts got Parker setup with an ice hut, auger, sled, heater and electronics. Parker the Snow Dog got into ice fishing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

KXRM

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy