The Pungo Christian Academy boys remained undefeated in conference play and the girls completed the sweep of Northeast Academy on Homecoming. The boys extended their winning streak to six games with a 74-25 victory. The Raiders used a balanced attack the entire evening leading to the wide margin of victory. Five of the eight Raiders scored in double figures with Deacon Etheridge leading the way with a career-high 16 points. Drew Van Staalduinen and Wilson Sawyer each added 11 and Josh Reynolds and Maddox Lee chipped in 10. Devin Cadle was responsible for setting up much of the points for the evening, dishing out a career-high 15 assists.

LASKER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO