Ozark returned for the first installment of its fourth season and immediately went to No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 TV series list. The Jason Bateman- and Laura Linney-fronted crime drama clocked 77 million hours watched on the service, despite coming in late in the week. The series dropped January 21 and topped Netflix’s top 10 English-language list for the week of January 17-23. It comes two years after the dark drama’s third season, a delay not helped by the Covid-19 pandemic. The return of the fourth and final season, which will consist of 14 episodes, also helped the first season...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO