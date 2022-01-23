Power & Politics Full Show: Preventing mass evictions amid winter, pandemic

For the first time in almost two years, eviction notices are now going out in the state of New York. The Empire State was one of the last in the nation to let its eviction moratorium expire. There are an estimated 830,000 households behind on their rent in New York.

Christopher Cabanillas a lawyer and advocate for tenants – and Carl Finger, an attorney and counsel to the Building and Realty Institute of Westchester, joined Scott McGee to discuss the issue on this week’s Power & Politics.