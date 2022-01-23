ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Video shows Ohio cafeteria monitor allegedly force 9-year-old to eat from trash

By Kevin Freeman, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6dvV_0dtcYH6G00

LORAIN, Ohio ( WJW ) – A Northeast Ohio family says it is painful to watch a video, just released, showing a 9-year-old girl being forced to eat food out of a school cafeteria trash can.

The Lorain City School District released the heavily-blurred video Wednesday afternoon.

A cafeteria monitor and the school’s principal ended up being fired over the incident.

According to the little girl’s attorney, watching the video brought back all the feelings of humiliation and embarrassment she felt right after the incident, which will eventually be heard in federal court.

“What we see is a student finish with her lunch … again, a student finish with her lunch and she goes to throw the lunch away like hundreds and thousands of students across the country do every day,” said Jared Klebanow, one of the attorneys for the girl’s family.

The surveillance video was taken last November from the cafeteria of Palm Elementary School. The school district blurred students’ faces before releasing the footage.

Boy, 7, falls asleep on school bus, wakes up in bus barn alone

The total video was 34-minutes long, but only a few moments are relevant to the incident.

According to the family’s lawsuit, the 9-year-old girl did not want to eat the waffles she had been given and threw them into the trash.

“We see in the video, this monitor, the named defendant, go ahead and grab the waffle out of the garbage and she appears to instruct the student to go get a paper towel, go back to her seat,” said Klebanow.

With help from the district and the family’s attorney, Nexstar’s WJW was able to highlight much of the incident. Attorney Klebanow explains what happened next.

“She places the waffle at the table and then for a matter of minutes is talking with her, instructing her, as we know from the victim’s standpoint, that she needs to eat this waffle that was in the garbage and the monitor goes as far as to sit right next to her, as is alleged in the complaint, and intimidate her into doing so,” said Klebanow.

During their investigation, Lorain City School officials say the student threw away a packaged food item, and the employee removed it, wiped it off, gave it back to the girl, who opened it and ate it.

They condemned the actions, eventually firing the cafeteria monitor and the principal who they say knew about the incident but never reported it.

Ohio mother accused of kicking her teens out in snowstorm

“It certainly solidifies the student’s story and you know, unfortunately, in our world and society today, had that video not been there, it might have just been a child’s word against a teacher, an administrator, which is a tough spot to be in,” Klebanow said.

Attorney Klebanow says watching the video was emotional for the little girl’s family, even though they had already heard the details.

“Even though the mother knew that this occurred, because she trusted her daughter, it doesn’t make it any easier to watch it happen,” said the attorney.

The school district said they would have no further comment about the incident beyond their past statements.

The family’s attorneys say they have been asking for the video, but never got a chance to review it until now. He said they did not get it directly from the school district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 13

Matthew Ball
4d ago

yes and it still goes on after all the years I've been out of school things teachers did and the principal even with videos surveillance for some odd reason they're possessed to do things to children

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

13-year-old girl struck by box truck in Brooklyn: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a truck in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said. Authorities were called just after 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Avenue J and Coney Island Avenue, in the Midwood section, police said. The young teen was exiting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Lorain, OH
Government
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Lorain, OH
Education
Lorain, OH
Society
PIX11

College student allegedly brought dozens of loaded guns to NYC from Tennessee

NEW YORK — A 23-year-old student sold 73 guns to an undercover officer after transporting weapons from his Tennessee college town, officials said Wednesday. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Shakor Rodriguez, a Bronx native, brought the weapons and high-capacity magazines into the Bronx and Manhattan, where they […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mom accused of throwing kids in lake charged with murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman accused of throwing two of her children into a lake has been indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that 33-year-old Ureka Rochelle Black of Shreveport was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Joshua Calif Black. […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
PIX11

Call for more security after Bronx hospital shooting

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — About two dozen hospital police candidates were in the middle of a training session at Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday when someone opened fire in a hospital waiting room, shooting another man. Derek Jackson, who runs the arm of Teamsters Local 237 representing hospital police employed by NYC Health […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Wjw#Palm Elementary School#Nexstar
PIX11

Man sentenced for 2018 attempted murder of Nassau County officers

LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11)  –  A Long Island man was sentenced to prison Thursday for the attempted murder of several Nassau County police officers in 2018, officials said. Duane Costa, 40, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison weeks after he was convicted of attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Five injured in 4-alarm fire in Passaic, mayor says

PASSAIC, N.J. — A fire originally reported about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Passaic quickly turned into a 4-alarm blaze, officials said. An apartment building on Main Avenue caught fire, with fire departments from both Passaic and surrounding towns working to extinguish it from the outside. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora was on scene and streamed throughout […]
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Bronx hospital shooting had signed in: police

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly opening fire in a Bronx hospital was tracked down after he signed in at the hospital, police said Wednesday. According to police, Keber Martinez, 25, was arrested around 11:45 p.m. on several charges. Authorities said they expect the suspected shooter to […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
PIX11

Man gropes young girl on subway, follows her off train in Astoria: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police launched an investigation Wednesday after a man allegedly groped a young girl on the subway in Queens and then followed her off the train and tried to talk to her, according to the NYPD. Authorities said it happened around 8 a.m. as the 14-year-old girl was riding aboard a northbound M […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Armed men steal over $5,000 in Bronx robbery pattern

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two men are wanted in connection to at least two robberies in the Bronx Friday, one of which $5,000 worth of items were stolen, authorities said. Both incidents happened about two hours within each other, police said. The first incident happened in the vicinity of Bartow Avenue and Bay Plaza in […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, stealing a car and barricading himself inside a home for hours before officers took him into custody, authorities said. The incident began about 2:40 p.m. as officers responded to a family disturbance call […]
HOUSTON, TX
PIX11

Cab driver stabbed after trio refuses to pay fare: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Fare evasion turned violent Jan. 20 when one cab passenger stabbed a driver shortly after running away with two others, police said Wednesday. About 9:18 p.m., the 34-year-old driver picked up three passengers — two men and a woman — on Bronx Boulevard. The three passengers asked to be taken […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New Rochelle teen allegedly guns down 16-year-old boy: police

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy allegedly fatally shot another teen on Tuesday afternoon in New Rochelle, police said. The 16-year-old victim was found with multiple shot wounds near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but he later […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman arrested in 2012 Yonkers cold case murder

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Yonkers cold case killing dating back nearly 10 years, authorities said. Wanda Veguilla, 40, was arrested and faces murder charges for the August 2012 death of her former girlfriend, Yonkers police said. Pamela Graddick, 26, was found dead in Yonkers about a month […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy