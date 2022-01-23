ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nation’s average gas price may hit $4 per gallon in 2022: Here’s when

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Along with the cost of groceries , laundry detergent and breakfast , gas prices appear to be trending in a painful, upward direction in 2022.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs analysts said that oil could rise over $10 to $100 a barrel later this year, and go even higher in 2023.

The investment bank based its projections in part on a “surprisingly large” supply deficit despite the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Can I resell my COVID tests online?

Also looming over future fuel prices is a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which President Biden predicted during his address Wednesday. A military incursion by one of the world’s top oil producers could result in sanctions from the US and would have major implications on gas prices. International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol blamed Russia earlier this month for a natural gas crisis in Europe that has left countries with skyrocketing prices and low supply.

So is it time for Americans to rush to the pump before prices skyrocket? Not just yet, as Goldman expects gas to hit the $100 mark in the third quarter of this year.

GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst, Patrick De Haan, says this time of year is usually more tame with prices jumping up in March, April and May. Thursday’s national average for regular gas was $3.32, up more than $1 from last January, according to AAA, and prices could continue to rise substantially throughout the rest of the year.

How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

When factoring in the current geopolitical instability, “we could see the national average climbing close to $4 per gallon by the time we get out to celebrate Memorial Day,” De Haan told CNN Thursday.

It’s worth keeping an eye on the price of oil this winter and spring as it is a main ingredient in gas and a leading indicator of pump prices.

“If the price of oil was to jump $20 a barrel today, [gas] stations may look to pass it along as quick as possible because it’s so significant,” De Haan told Nexstar. “But generally it takes a few days for oil prices to pick up steam. Gas stations are probably not able to successfully pass along [oil price increases] for at least a day.”

De Haan projects that there will be relief at the pump, but it will likely take at least the rest of the year for the pandemic-suppressed oil supply to catch up with demand, ultimately bringing down prices.

He added that producers eager to take advantage of the rising price of oil will ultimately pump out more, and “that will eventually lead to a return to some of the prices we’re more used to seeing, but it will take time to get there.”

KTLA

Judge delays enforcement of part of California’s new bacon law

A California judge decided this week to delay enforcement of part of a new farm animal welfare law that critics said would cause price hikes and supply shortages for bacon and other fresh pork products in the state. The law that went into effect Jan. 1 stemmed from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
TRAFFIC
easttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Expected To Rise

Gasoline prices appear headed higher. Demand last week fell to its lowest level in almost a year, prices went up significantly, and Gas buddy dot com analyst Patrick Dehaan says prices should level out for a while now. But Dehan says average gas prices in Texas could close in on $4 a gallon later this year.
TEXAS STATE
live5news.com

That’s no typo. The price of a gallon of unleaded on Lanai hit $6.39 this week

LANAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Soaring gas prices have Neighbor Islands residents frustrated as they struggle to cover fuel costs. Lanai resident Judi Riley said fuel on the island reached $6.39 a gallon on Monday. “With just one gas station in town, we don’t have competition. We don’t have an alternative. We...
TRAFFIC
WFMJ.com

Gas prices could reach nearly $4 per gallon by spring 2022

Gas prices have once again been increasing since the start of 2022, and experts are predicting that the Mahoning Valley could be seeing prices close to $4 by the spring. Currently in Youngstown, prices are between $2.89 and $3.02 per gallon, in Niles it's up to $3.15 and in Pennsylvania, Hermitage is seeing prices up to $3.40 per gallon.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PennLive.com

Gas prices expected to go up in spring, could hit $4 a gallon by Memorial Day

Gas prices are expected to go up again and could bring “real pain” at the pump by Memorial Day. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum at GasBuddy, told Fox Business Tuesday that a surge in gasoline demand will lead to a “much more pronounced increase in prices” from March to May. He said gas prices could increase 10 to 20 cents every month until Memorial Day, with the national average hitting or surpassing $4 a gallon — the highest in a decade.
TRAFFIC
