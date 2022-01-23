Live updates between Mississippi State women's basketball and Arkansas

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketballnearly came back against No. 13 Georgia earlier this week, with a second-half push that whittled away a 27-point deficit.

Now, the Bulldogs head to Arkansas looking to end a two-game losing streak.

The Razorbacks (12-6, 2-3) have had an up-and-down start to the SEC slate, beating Alabama and Missouri while dropping games to South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Arkansas is led by guard Makayla Daniels, who averages 14.7 points per game.

Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3) has followed a similar track this season, losing to the Gamecocks and Ole Miss while picking up wins against the Crimson Tide and Commodores. Coach Doug Novak's squad has been shorthanded at times this season, but the Bulldogs expect all their players available, barring forward Raven Farley.

Follow along below for live updates between Mississippi State and Arkansas.