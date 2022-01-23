ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin leads Ole Miss women past No. 23 Kentucky 63-54

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Shakira Austin finished with 24 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi knocked off No. 23 Kentucky 63-54....

Mississippi State
Kentucky State
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark sets Big Ten record with 17 assists

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, a career-high 17 assists and seven rebounds, nearly missing her third triple-double in four games, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 107-79 to spoil Makenna Marisa’s third 30-plus performance of the season. Clark, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, was 6 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers — one from the logo. Clark set a Big Ten record for assists in a conference game, breaking the mark on a pass in the lane to AJ Ediger for a 98-73 lead, and she was taken out a few seconds later. Marisa, second in the league in scoring behind Clark, finished with 32 points to surpass 1,000 for her career.
Shakira
Rhyne Howard
Sports Minute: Burton leads Richmond past Rhode Island 70-63

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Richmond to a 70-63 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday night. Grant Golden had 15 points and nine rebounds for Richmond (13-7, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jacob Gilyard added 15 points and six assists, and Matt Grace had 10 points.
JD Notae's 25 points pace Arkansas past Ole Miss

JD Notae, the Southeastern Conference's leading scorer, pumped in a game-high 25 points as Arkansas earned its fifth straight victory, defeating Ole Miss 64-55 on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss. Averaging 18.6 points per game, Notae had a hot-shooting first half for the Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3) as they led by...
McBride lifts North Texas past Southern Miss 63-54

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Mardrez McBride tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as North Texas topped Southern Miss 63-54. Tyler Stevenson led the Golden Eagles on Thursday night with 17 points and three blocks.
