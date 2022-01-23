New Programs Under Development Within Northern WY Community College District

Elizabeth J. Fales has joined Waukegan to College as Director of Development and Community Engagement. Waukegan to College is a growing non-profit organization that serves the Waukegan community by assisting and preparing first-generation students to enter and complete four-year college programs. Before joining Waukegan to College, Ms. Fales, a resident of Lindenhurst, worked in development, outreach and fundraising for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Lake County, in Vernon Hills, and the Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center, in Gurnee, as well as for other social service organizations in Illinois and Missouri. She has a B.A. from Michigan State University and an M.A. from Loyola University Chicago.

