Livingston County, MI

Vote for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-22, 2022)

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
This past week was about big numbers in Livingston County high school sports.

Two Fowlerville basketball players had two of the highest-scoring games in the county this season, while a Hartland bowler had a score nobody can top — a perfect 300 game.

Those three athletes are among five on this week’s Livingston Daily Press & Argus Athlete of the Week ballot.

Voting is open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Vote early, vote often.

Refresh your browser if the poll isn’t immediately visible.

Levee Clark, Fowlerville basketball

Clark had the top scoring performance in Livingston County this season, needing only three quarters to put up 28 points in a 66-37 victory over Lansing Eastern. In her previous game, Clark scored 21 points in a 36-26 victory over Owosso.

Logan Guibord, Hartland bowling

Guibord bowled the first 300 game of his life in the Flint Metro Bowling Conferences Championships at Richfield Bowl in Flint. He averages 198.2 in KLAA matches, ranking 18th in the league.

Isabella Millitello, Brighton skiing

Millitello was third in a slalom meet, leading Brighton to a first-place finish as a team. She won the giant slalom meet by a margin of 1.01 seconds, as the Bulldogs lost a tie-breaker for first place.

Henry Munkres, Charyl Stockwell basketball

Munkres scored 17 points in a 50-40 victory over Bloomfield Hills Roeper before getting 18 points and five steals in a 54-37 victory over Novi Christian.

Greg Wilkinson, Fowlerville basketball

Wilkinson had two of the highest point totals in Livingston County boys basketball this season, scoring a career-high 26 in a 74-48 victory over Owosso, then getting 25 in a 49-48 victory over Lansing Eastern. Wilkinson hit the winning free throw with seven seconds left against Eastern.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

