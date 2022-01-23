ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers: GM Brandon Gomes Declined Front Office Jobs with Other Clubs

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfBbD_0dtcWnnI00

Gomes turned down multiple front office jobs with other teams so he could stay in the Dodgers organization.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Thursday morning, the Dodgers formally introduced Brandon Gomes as their general manager. Gomes is the Dodgers first general manager since Farhan Zaidi departed for the Giants in the winter of 2018.

During the remote press conference , team president Andrew Friedman said Gomes had declined several front office job opportunities from other clubs in the past.

“And I will say that at every turn, Brandon’s response was always the same, which is: ‘No thanks. I want to be with the Dodgers.’ ... So it makes it even that much more special today, to reward him in this way.”

Some of those offers, according to Friedman, were for general manager positions.

Gomes has rapidly progressed through the Dodgers baseball operations staff. Gomes began his career with the Dodgers as a pitching coordinator and subsequently moved to the team's director of player development. He was then promoted to assistant general manager in 2019.

Now, Gomes is Friedman's closest aide.

Friedman commented on Gomes’ fast track to the big chair.

“I agree that it has been a quick ascension, I could argue it could have been even quicker. His ability to connect with people and what stems from that…just how curious he was as a player and how curious he is now in this role…his natural leadership qualities, you put all that together and it’s a pretty rare executive profile.”

Gomes last pitched in 2015, so he's is well-versed with the subtleties of a modern-day MLB clubhouse. Team chemistry, not talent, is what makes a successful team. Gomes will play a significant role in maintaining team harmony in the Dodgers locker room.

Gomes always knew he wanted to stay with the Dodgers organization in the end.

Just seven years after his playing career ended, Gomes is now the general manager of one of the most successful franchises in MLB.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has Message For Everyone About Barry Bonds

The Hall of Fame voting results for the 2022 class will be revealed tonight on MLB Network. There are a handful of marquee players who are on their final year of eligibility. One of those players is Barry Bonds, who is arguably the most talented MLB player ever. However, a PED scandal has been hanging over Bonds for the past few years.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Brandon Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Job Opportunities#Giants
FanSided

3 free agent position players the Chicago Cubs need to target

While the Chicago Cubs wait for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement to be finalized between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball’s Players Association, there is no doubt that the team will need to be prepared for when they can resume their off-season activity and spending. Entering the...
NFL
Detroit News

Ex-Tigers manager Jim Leyland speaks out on Barry Bonds' final Hall of Fame snub

Count Jim Leyland among the large contingent of baseball fans who were disappointed in the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results revealed Tuesday night. Barry Bonds, in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot, didn't get elected — the slugger's widely accepted suspicion of steroid use again trumping the indisputable argument that he is one of the top players ever to play the game.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
92.9 The Game

Will MLB get a deal done?

Will the Atlanta Braves be able to sign Freddie Freeman? Will Major League Baseball play 162 games this year? What is the big hold up in the MLB negotiations?
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: How long was Jorge Soler’s World Series homer?

It was a game-changer for the Atlanta Braves on their way to the World Title, but how far did that home run really travel?. It’s Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. Top of the 3rd inning. No score. The Atlanta Braves have a mild threat going against Houston starter Luis Garcia.
MLB
New York Post

Braves-A’s trade talks could have big Yankees impact

Whenever the MLB lockout ends, Freddie Freeman will immediately become one of the game’s most intriguing players to watch. The free-agent first baseman was long expected to find a way back to the Braves, but the World Series champions have reportedly checked in on a deal that would serve as a strong Plan B that could also have potential ramifications for the Yankees.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
772
Followers
238
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy