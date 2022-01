With the 2022 legislative session set to begin at the end of January, a key topic my colleagues and I in the legislature will discuss is our state’s budget surplus. Minnesota’s state budget is projected to have a $7.7 billion surplus for the fiscal 2022-23 biennium with an additional $1.15 billion in federal funds. This surplus was a result of higher than anticipated increase in tax collections, including a 10% increase in individual income tax collections. In addition, our state’s reserve and cash flow accounts are topped out at $2.65 billion and $350 million, respectively. Also, revenues for both November and December of 2021 were equal to $833 million more than forecast surplus of $7.7 billion in the November 2021 Forecast.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO