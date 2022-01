COLUMBIA -- #1 South Carolina put together one of its most complete games of the season, dominating #24 Ole Miss for a 69-40 win. It was the game people expected from South Carolina all season, but the Gamecocks had struggled to put together. It wasn’t a coincidence that it came with South Carolina’s most complete roster of the season, as Staley was able to give Ole Miss multiple different looks.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO