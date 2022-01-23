ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First review of Playmakers arrives, including a tombstone-worthy quote

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may have heard (and you surely have), Playmakers debuts on March 15. Recently, the fine folks at Kirkus Reviews provided their verdict on the close look at the last 20 years of the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC and Fox to Simulcast U.S. Football League Inaugural Game

For the first time since Super Bowl I in 1967, two broadcast networks will simulcast a professional football game. On Saturday April 16, NBC and Fox will both air the inaugural game from the new United States Football League, a new spring league launched and controlled by Fox Sports. The game, which will originate from Birmingham, Alabama, will see the New Jersey Generals take on Birmingham Stallions, with Fox to produce the game itself, and NBC producing the pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows. The last time two broadcasters carried the same game was Super Bowl I in 1967 between the Green Bay...
NFL
NBC Sports

WFT legend Charles Mann 'not happy' with upcoming new team name

Exactly one week from now, the Washington Football Team will have released its new name and begun the next chapter in its franchise's history. Naturally, many people are eagerly anticipating the enormous announcement. But Charles Mann, one of the team's all-time greats, isn't one of them. In a Wednesday interview...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playmakers#Tombstone#Kirkus Reviews#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Sean Payton reveals one of his biggest regrets with Saints which turned out to be Patriots reward

The New Orleans Saints are officially looking for a new head coach after Sean Payton stepped down from the role on Tuesday. During his farewell press conference, Payton touched on a number of moments from his 16-year tenure in New Orleans and, on top of being asked about some of his more famous accomplishments, he was also asked about some of his biggest regrets. While Peyton noted that he had plenty to regret, letting linebacker Rob Ninkovich leave the organization was one that he specifically highlighted.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Bears hire BC alum as GM despite interest in Pats exec

The Chicago Bears are hiring a general manager with a Boston-area connection, but he doesn't work for the New England Patriots. Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Bears' offer to be their next GM, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The 36-year-old was...
NFL
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy