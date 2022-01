Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we about to have a chance to dive back into the awesome world of this medical drama?. It goes without saying that we want more of the show — after all, shouldn’t everyone who is into this sort of drama? The most recent episode concluded with a battle being teased between Dr. Lim and Salen Morrison, one that could spin off into a showdown involving most of the staff. Remember that Salen will, most likely, stop at nothing in order to implement some of her policies. However, most of then don’t have a patient-first mindset and are instead more corporate in nature. We don’t think the majority of the medical team really want to work with her again, but it’s really going to prove tough to topple someone with far more money and resources than any of them.

