Longs, SC

Shooting near Longs leaves 1 seriously injured, 1 in custody, Horry County police say

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered a life-threatening injury and another person was arrested Sunday afternoon in a shooting near Longs, according to Horry County police.

It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive near Longs, HCPD said in a social-media post .

Police said there is “no known threat to the community associated with this incident.” No other information was immediately available.

