Shooting near Longs leaves 1 seriously injured, 1 in custody, Horry County police say
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered a life-threatening injury and another person was arrested Sunday afternoon in a shooting near Longs, according to Horry County police.
It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive near Longs, HCPD said in a social-media post .
Police said there is “no known threat to the community associated with this incident.” No other information was immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0