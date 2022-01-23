How Does A RWD Volkswagen ID.4 Handle Snow?

The top 10 vehicles in the Netherlands in December in terms of registrations were all 100% electric vehicles. December was the second best month ever in the Dutch market for plugin vehicle sales, with 23,150 plugin registrations. That score was only behind the all-time record set a year ago when the EU’s CO2 fleet rules joined local fiscal changes to create the mother of all inflated record months — over 30,000 plugin vehicles were registered in one month. That translated into a Norway-like 72% plugin vehicle (PEV) share, with 69% share from just full battery-electric vehicles (BEV).
Comments / 0