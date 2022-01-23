How Does A RWD Volkswagen ID.4 Handle Snow?

The Raging Bull is waving the checkered flag on combustion engines. If you missed out on grabbing one of Lamborghini’s last pure gas-powered V-12s last year, chances are it won’t get any easier in the future. The Italian marque is set to make the complete switch to plug-in hybrid models after 2022, as part of its nearly $2 billion investment in electrification. “It will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines,” president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview with Bloomberg. Lamborghini’s “Cor Tauri” blueprint for an electrified future was first announced last May when Winkelmann said the automaker...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO