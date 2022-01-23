ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland teen charged as adult with attempted murder in school shooting

By KATE FELDMAN
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A 17-year-old Maryland teenager who shot a classmate during school will be charged as an adult, officials announced Saturday. Steven Alston Jr., a junior at Magruder High School in Rockville, has been charged with attempted second-degree...

www.star-telegram.com

The Independent

Woman charged with murder for squeezing her mother ‘like a python’ until she died

A woman from Minnesota has been charged with murder after allegedly admitting to killing her mother by squeezing her “like a python” until she died.Cassandra Dusold, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her 69-year-old mother Dorothy’s death on Saturday, according to a newly released criminal complaint. The accused was at her mother’s residence at the New Market Township on Saturday when she called 911 and reported that her mother wasn’t breathing, according to a report by local CBS affiliate WCCO, quoting the police complaint. When the Elko New Market Fire Department and Scott County deputies responded to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Michael Jonason Charged With Assaulting 5-Week-Old Son

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been charged with assaulting his 5-week-old son earlier this month. According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Michael Alexander Jonason is accused of causing his son injuries that left an oblique fracture to his left humorous bone. The child’s mother was asked by investigators about the history of domestic assault incidents involving her and Jonason, and she told investigators that he sometimes “gets angry,” according to the complaint. She said that she’s only left their child under his care a few times, but she said that on Jan. 14, he called her saying that something was wrong with the child. The charges say that Jonason was “unable” to explain to the child’s mother how he was injured. He has also not been able to explain to investigators how the bone was fractured, other than to say that it happened at about 9 p.m. that evening, though he did not call the boy’s mother until 11 p.m. Investigators say he’s told multiple different stories as to how his son was injured. He has been taken into custody and is charged with third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Philly

Wyncote Man Sentenced To 2 Life Terms In July 2020 Murders Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A Wyncote man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and mother-in-law. A judge on Wednesday convicted 59-year-old Frederick Clea on two counts of first-degree murder. Clea was immediately sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police say Clea admitted to the killings when they arrived at his home on July 25. Officers found Clea’s wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders, inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Saunders was shot once to her chest. Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun. Records show Cheltenham police previously responded to the home in December 2017 and December 2019 for domestic incidents between the couple. Saunders’ mother lived with them.
WYNCOTE, PA
CBS Miami

Lawyer For Teen Shot By Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Calls It Unjustified

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – An attorney representing a 15-year-old that was shot and injured by a Miami-Dade police sergeant said the shooting was unjustified. CBS4 does not normally name minors. However, his attorney, Jarlens Princilis, is publicly identifying him as Vito Corleone-Venisse. “When you have a teenager whose back is facing the police officer, who is running away from the police officer,” said Princilis, “We ask how could this teenager have possibly posed a threat to this officer to the extent that he has to use deadly force in making this arrest?” The arrest report said around 12:45 a.m. January 16th, officers were patrolling in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Reward Increased, Frustrated Neighbors Demand Action After Brazen Killing Of Father Of Three, Husband of BPD Lieutenant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police went door to door in a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood Thursday as they worked to solve the homicide of the husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant. James Blue III, a father of 3 and husband of a Baltimore police lieutenant, was gunned down Tuesday afternoon. Police went door-to-door on Walker Avenue in NE Baltimore today distributing flyers. @wjz pic.twitter.com/5sGpnryyqm — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 27, 2022 The reward for information has been increased to $18,000, with $10,000 coming from the city’s police union. FOP3 has committed an additional $10,000 to the Metro Crimestoppers Reward. Mr. Blue was the beloved husband of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing murder charge in shooting of North Charleston high school athlete

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Pinecrest Apartments in North Charleston. Officers responded to the apartment complex on December 28th for a gunshot victim. That person, 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter, died at the scene. Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Through an […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Rallies For 9-Year-Old Outside Hearing For Man Accused In Her Attempted Abduction

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – People gathered outside of Magisterial District Court in Coraopolis to show their support for a 9-year-old girl named Dezi who fought back when a stranger tried to drag her from her bus stop. Forty-year-old William Gorring was inside Magisterial District Judge Michele K. Santicola’s courtroom for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Gorring entered a not guilty plea on all six charges and the charges were held for court. He had nothing to say as he left the courtroom. “We’re just here to bring awareness to the issue and to support Dezi because she is an amazing little girl...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder For Allegedly Killing Aunt In Neshaminy State Park Homicide

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt and leaving her body in Neshaminy State Park, Pennsylvania State Police say. Andrew Jennings, 20, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, among others, for killing Lisa Jennings in early January.  On Jan. 8, Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem. When officers arrived, Lisa Jennings was found dead with multiple stab wounds to her neck. Jennings was eventually identified after officials released images of her tattoo “Lisa” on her right arm. During the investigation, officials determined the homicide happened at 2219 East Cambria Street in Philadelphia.  The investigation also revealed Jennings traveled from the residence on Cambria Street to Neshaminy State Park on the morning Lisa Jennings was found dead.  Jennings was arrested on Jan. 11 due to a probation violation. He was sent to Bucks County Prison, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office eventually approved the following charges for him: murder, possessing instruments of a crime, obstructing justice, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.  Jennings acted alone during the incident, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Activists Want Desk Duty For Reinstated Penn Hills Officer Under Investigation In Shooting Death

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Tempers flared during a Penn Hills council meeting Monday night after a former Wilkinsburg police officer accused of killing a man was reinstated to the police force. Activists want a Penn Hills officer who was involved in a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg off the job again. Penn Hills hired officer Robert Gowans and then fired him. Gowans was the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Romir Talley while on the force in Wilkinsburg in 2019. Gowans was not charged in Talley’s death. After a community outcry, Penn Hills fired Gowans. “If you lived in Penn Hills, if...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS New York

NYPD: Keber Martinez Arrested In Jacobi Hospital Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect is under arrest after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. This comes as Mayor Eric Adams is facing pressure to reduce gun violence in the city. “The mayor needs to step up, because this is ridiculous,” patient Rosie Martinez told CBS2. “People can’t even come to the emergency room now?” Gunshots erupted around noon Tuesday inside the emergency room. Police said surveillance video shows 25-year-old Keber Martinez in the waiting room when he suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots a 35-year-old man. “I was in the vicinity. I saw all the...
BRONX, NY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Men, including 2 brothers, fatally beat man accused of abusing girl, Texas cops say

Three men, including two half-brothers, are accused of beating to death a man accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl, Texas police told news outlets. The man, a 42-year-old, was a stepfather to the brothers, and the girl is their younger sister, McAllen newspaper The Monitor reported. A farmer found his body in a field on Thursday, Jan. 20, and the investigation was handed over to police in the nearby town of Pharr, where the stepfather lived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNEM

Teen charged as adult in Saginaw Family Dollar shooting, armed robbery

A suspect is facing 10 charges in connection with a shooting and armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar in Saginaw on New Year’s Eve. James T. Johnson, 17, was charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery during his arraignment on Friday afternoon, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office. These felonies carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.
SAGINAW, MI

