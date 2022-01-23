ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-24 14:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-25 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler LIGHT SNOW AHEAD FOR THE PANHANDLES An...

alerts.weather.gov

