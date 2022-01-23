Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Delayed To 2023 And 2024

Anyone who thought The Matrix Resurrections would be your run-of-the-mill sequel (or, ‘requel’, to quote the new Scream) clearly hadn’t been paying attention. The Wachowskis don’t do anything by halves – even when it’s just one Wachowski (here, Lana, who directs and co-writes without sister Lilly for the first time). And while reactions to the fourth film in the sci-fi cyberpunk saga have been polarising, its opening sequence is packed with thrills. If you want to talk tumbling down the meta rabbit-hole, Resurrections is an absolute headtrip right from the off. Whether you already caught the film on the big screen, or have been waiting to watch it at home, check out the full, uncut opening 10-minute sequence here.

