Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Delayed To 2023 And 2024

By James White
Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest round of movies being pushed back in the wake of pandemic problems or studios getting cold feet over scheduling. The next two Mission: Impossible movies, which have been the target of several date switches, are on the move again, to slots in 2023...

Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
Variety

Film Studio in the Stars? Why Space Entertainment Enterprise Has Its Head in the Clouds

Call me skeptical but are we really to take seriously last week’s pronouncement that a full-blown movie production studio and sports arena are going to be built in space? Seems so ludicrous and way too sci-fi to me, but then maybe I’m just not space-woke enough to buy it. We ran a story on Jan. 19 that Space Entertainment Enterprise, a company that said it was co-producing Tom Cruise’s planned space movie, was aiming to build a space station module by December 2024 that would host films, television, music and sports events, and enable artists, producers and other creatives to...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
Tom Cruise
Christopher Mcquarrie
Empire

The Matrix Resurrections Shares Mind-Blowing Opening 10 Minutes Online

Anyone who thought The Matrix Resurrections would be your run-of-the-mill sequel (or, ‘requel’, to quote the new Scream) clearly hadn’t been paying attention. The Wachowskis don’t do anything by halves – even when it’s just one Wachowski (here, Lana, who directs and co-writes without sister Lilly for the first time). And while reactions to the fourth film in the sci-fi cyberpunk saga have been polarising, its opening sequence is packed with thrills. If you want to talk tumbling down the meta rabbit-hole, Resurrections is an absolute headtrip right from the off. Whether you already caught the film on the big screen, or have been waiting to watch it at home, check out the full, uncut opening 10-minute sequence here.
Empire

Mortal Kombat Sequel In The Works

The critical reaction might have been more fatality than fanfare, but last year's Mortal Kombat managed to punch its way to enough success at the box office and on streaming for New Line to start work on a sequel. Jeremy Slater, who recently served as the main writer on Marvel's...
Empire

Amulet Review

Using a decaying house as a visual metaphor in horror movies isn’t new, but in her directorial debut Amulet, Romola Garai executes the idea impeccably. Peeling wallpaper, spreading black mould and dirty, glugging water set the scene for this slow-burn of a story, a clear indication of the characters’ rotting state of mind and sense of self.
Empire

Flag Day Review

Sean Penn’s latest directing gig gives his daughter, Dylan Penn, a solid showcase for her acting potential. Through many earnest scenes, she acquits herself well, showing some of the bruised quality demonstrated her mother, Robin Wright. The film itself is a father-daughter drama with a hazy, Terrence Malick-y romanticism but little emotional connection.
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
Empire

Empire Podcast #498: Guillermo Del Toro, Jamie Dornan

2022 is only a few weeks old, but this week alone sees the release of two films that are almost certain to be up there come year's end: Guillermo del Toro's atmospheric noir, Nightmare Alley, and Kenneth Branagh's wonderfully warm childhood tale, Belfast. And we're delighted to be joined on this week's episode by del Toro, who chats with Chris Hewitt about doom, black-and-white, and Bradley Cooper's eyes; and Belfast star Jamie Dornan, who goes full Norn Iron with Helen O'Hara. Who, despite her protestations to the contrary, does thicken her accent for that interview, so she does.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
Empire

The Afterparty Review

‘Main Character Syndrome’ is a favourite ailment among Millennials: the idea that everyone is the protagonist of their own internal film, a cinematic adventure constantly happening in their own head. TrustPhil LordandChristopher Miller— the latter of whom breaks out on his own for much of this series, taking solo directing and ‘created by’ duties — to take this concept and run with it for an entire television series.
The Hollywood Reporter

Skydance, Apple Push Back ‘Luck’ to August, Set Additional Voice Cast

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation announced that the upcoming animated feature Luck has moved from a previously announced Feb. 18 release date to Aug 5, on Apple TV+. Also on Tuesday, the studios revealed that the voice cast includes Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon, starring alongside previously announced Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg. Luck is the story of Sam, the unluckiest person in the world, who discovers the Land of Luck and must unite with magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Peggy Holmes is directing from a screenplay written...
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
Empire

2022 Movie Preview: The Best Films Coming Out This Year

Out with the old, in with the new. Now that it’s January, we have a whole new year’s worth of films to look forward to – 12 months sure to bring a stack of must-see movies on screens big and small, from long-awaited sequels and highly-anticipated blockbusters, to much-hyped awards favourites and under-the-radar indie treasures. And trust us, there’s plenty to be excited about.
Empire

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Movie Shares First Teaser Trailer

What a time to be a fan of Guillermo del Toro in the UK. This Friday just gone, the director’s latest film Nightmare Alley finally hit cinemas – and if you haven’t already rushed out to see it, you really should. Not only that, but today brings the first proper look at the filmmaker’s next project – his long-awaited first animated feature, a new animated take on Pinocchio. The project was announced a few years back by Netflix, and since stop-motion is a famously lengthy process, we’re only just now getting a first glimpse at some footage. Check out the brief teaser here, narrated by Ewan McGregor as ‘Sebastian J. Cricket’, who lives in the heart of a certain wooden puppet boy.
Empire

Chris Evans Joins Dwayne Johnson In Christmas Action Movie Red One

As if Dwayne Johnson wasn't enough star wattage for "holiday" action-adventure comedy Red One (we're fairly certain it's Christmas, given the title), another big name is joining the roster as Chris Evans is aboard. Amazon has picked up the project from Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, and the basic concept comes...
Empire

Station Eleven Review

Station Eleven cuts so close to the bone, you can practically feel the scraping of meat cleaver against femur. It wasn’t meant to be this way, of course: based on a 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, this ambitious ten-part pandemic drama from showrunner Patrick Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers) was green-lit long before chilling phrases like “infection rates”, “quarantine” and “celebrity cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’” became part of our collective vocabulary. The outbreak depicted in the show is several notches worse than what we’ve been wrestling with in real-life, with 99.9 per cent of the global population wiped out in Station Eleven, but that won’t stop many reading this from wondering: who wants to watch a show about a pandemic-ravaged world, when we've all been living inside one for two exhausting years?
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Near Sundance Deal For Bill Nighy-Starrer ‘Living’

EXCLUSIVE: Living, one of the Sundance buzz titles since its January 21 premiere, is near a deal to be acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for around $5 million for North American and some international territories, Deadline hears. This after a brisk auction involving the likes of Neon, Bleecker Street, and Focus Features. The Oliver Hermanus-directed drama stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke. Pic takes place in 1952 London, where veteran civil servant Williams has become a small cog in the bureaucracy of rebuilding England post WWII. As endless paperwork piles up on his desk, he learns he has a fatal illness. Coaxed by a vivacious colleague, he begins his quest to find some meaning in his life before it slips away. Scripted by Kazuo Ishiguro, the film is based on the Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru. CAA Media Finance is brokering the deal. The film has awards season appeal, which is why so many prestige distributors stepped up. Pic is produced by Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Film4, and Ingenious.  
MOVIES

