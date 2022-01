The Batman director Matt Reeves is dropping the theme for the movie tonight. Fans on social media were surprised to hear that Michael Giacchino's piece would be premiering so early. But, the filmmaker is hoping that people tune into the Water Tower Music channel to check it out. Getting the composer onboard this project only intensified the hype for The Batman. Reeves is channeling a very different era of The Dark Knight than some of the previous incarnations. Even though Batman Begins is an origin story, this version of Bruce Wayne feels a little bit off-center. Still, if the tiny snippets of music that fans got during the big trailer reveal at DC FanDome are any indication, this theme will be grandiose and bracing when it make a gigantic entrance later tonight. Check out what the director had to say on Twitter down below.

