ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hatching’ Review: Finnish Creature Feature Revels in the Horrors of Girlhood and Cracking Under Eggpectations | Sundance 2022

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish director Hanna Bergholm’s first feature, Hatching, is an ambitious deep-dive into the realm of body horror, creature features, and the horrors of adolescence. It pulls from a number of horror flick tropes but repackages them with an off-kilter perfection that mirrors the protagonist's mother’s uncomfortable attempt at projecting a perfect...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Crazy Nightmarish Trailer for the Freaky Horror Thriller HATCHING

IFC Midnight has released the first trailer for a freaky new horror thriller titled Hatching. This is a Finnish film, and it centers on a 12-year-old girl who finds a strange egg in the forest and takes it home to take care of it. What comes out of that egg is a nightmare that is going to put this girl’s family through a hellish experience.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Piggy’: Sundance Review

Spanish filmmaker expands her short film into a bold, bloody and insightful feature. Dir/scr: Carlota Pereda. Spain/France. 2021. 100mins. Built around a sterling central performance by Laura Galán as an overweight teen who is offered an unexpected chance to take violent revenge on her bullies, Carlota Pereda’s feature debut Piggy smartly mashes up thriller, rural drama and comedy elements into a lovingly-crafted, potently atmospheric, and thought-provoking whole — with bucketsful of horrible blood thrown in for good measure.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Variety

Sundance Horror ‘Hatching’ Brings Scares With a Bird Monster and Gymnastics Mom

“Hatching,” a Finnish horror movie premiering at Sundance, has two monsters at the center of its story: a grotesque bird creature and a pushy gymnastics mom. Helmed by Hanna Bergholm in her feature directorial debut, “Hatching” follows 12-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she struggles to live up to the high expectations of her mother (Sophia Heikkilä) — oh, and she discovers a mysterious bird egg and secretly cares for it in her room. Over time, the egg grows larger until it hatches a disturbing, bird-like monster whom Tinja affectionately names Alli. Tinja keeps the creature hidden from her family, and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sundance: ‘Master’ Premiere Demonstrates the Pitfalls of Elevated Horror

“Master,” the feature-length film debut of director and writer Mariama Diallo, has what every distinguished horror movie seems to have nowadays — a sickly pale color correction, trembling discordant score, flickering lights, baby’s first version of avant-garde dream sequences, empty corridors and unanswered questions. So many unanswered questions.
SUNDANCE, UT
heyuguys.com

Emergency Review – Sundance 2022

The opening night of Sundance brings with it much anticipation and an unlimited potential for surprise. The honor of opening the festival has been given to some of the greatest Sundance hits of all time, ranging from Whiplash to last year’s breakout smash CODA. Emergency, directed by Carey Williams...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatching#Finnish#Sundance#Creature Features#Hitchcockian#Northern European
heyuguys.com

Hatching Review – Sundance 2022

Most people around the world would fail spectacularly if asked to list five Finnish films on the spot. It is a country whose film industry tends too often to get overshadowed by that of its neighbors. To the west, there’s Sweden, a country that gave us Ingar Bergman, Let The Right One In and all those Stieg Larsson Girl with the Never-Ending Sequels films. To the south, we have Poland, a country that gave us not only Janusz Kamiński, but also Krzysztof Kieślowski, a director whose Three Colours trilogy are a rite of passage for prospective film students all over the world. It’s hard to stand out in a crowd when you’re being overlooked by your Scandinavian neighbors. However, sometimes a film comes out that is so interesting and so gripping, that it just refuses to be ignored. Case in point, the 2022 adventure-horror film Hatching.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: In Andrew Semans’ tense and terrifying ‘Resurrection,’ Rebecca Hall gets under your skin [Grade: A]

In an opening scene of Resurrection, a film by writer/director Andrew Semans, premiering at Sundance Film Festival, Margaret, played by Rebecca Hall, counsels a young female intern who is having problems with her boyfriend and warns her about the dangers of sadists. In that moment, although nearly imperceptible, there is a shift in Margaret that makes it clear that the comment is coming from a deeper place than simple collegial advice–it feels personal. And thus begins the slow burn of Resurrection, a psychological trauma—sorry, drama—that features an earthquake of a central performance by Hall which will burrow under your skin and make you shiver long after the credits roll.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Sundance 2022 Review: FRESH, Exquisitely Refined Culinary Horror

Epicurean horror has a long, if not always distinguished history on film, ranging from gnarly, gristly low-budget entries like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre through The Hills Have Eyes and Motel Hell (among many others), and more recently, Delicatessen, Hannibal (the late, lamented network series), Raw, and now director Mimi Cave’s remarkably assured debut, Fresh.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Sundance Review] ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Is a Sensory Examination of Humanity Through Witchy Folk Horror

Australian-Macedonian writer/director Goran Stolevski weaves a complex emotional tapestry of humanity in his period folk tale that wields horror as a vehicle. You Won’t Be Alone reframes life and its stages through the lens of a witch, creating a sensory experience that’s artful, languid meditation with a helping of blood and entrails.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
theaureview.com

Speak No Evil taps into the awkwardness of human interaction and squeezes out all the horror to excruciating effect: Sundance Film Festival Review

Speak No Evil tells the story of a Danish family who are having a vacation in Tuscany, Italy. They meet a friendly and jovial family who are from the Netherlands. They both share common interests, they both have children the same age but most importantly, it is the polite camaraderie that they share that makes the shared company so enjoyable. Months later, the Danish family receive a postcard from the Dutch family, expressing their gratitude of the time they have spent together. The postcard contains an invitation to invite the Danish family to stay at the countryside home of the Dutch for the weekend.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Station Eleven's Meditation on Collective Grief is the Perfect Covid Era Story

We can all agree that, right now, Station Eleven’s core premise is a tough sell: a fast-acting virus ravages the planet, kills untold millions and changes life on Earth irrevocably for the survivors. The series has even tried to distance itself from its own premise ("The show isn’t about a pandemic," star Mackenzie Davis told Collider). Yet Station Eleven’s pandemic, and subsequent exploration of grief, is the best COVID series to hit television yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Nanny Brings Horror to the Immigrant Story with Atmospheric, Disquieting Tension

With Nanny, Nikyatu Jusu presents a more haunting depiction of the American Dream. Her feature debut nods to Ousmane Sembène’s seminal Black Girl while distilling the trials her parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone, endured as Jusu grew up in Atlanta—a mix of domestic drama and frightening images to make us fellow outsiders in a suffocatingly insular world.
MOVIES
Deadline

Searchlight Closes $7.5M U.S. Deal For Sundance Pic ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’; Hulu Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. the Sophie Hyde-directed film that stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time & Peaky Blinders). Deadline reported yesterday  that Searchlight was poised to win the film that was bid on by several distributors, and the plan is to wage an awards-season campaign for Thompson in a standout turn. Searchlight will release through Hulu, in a deal similar to the pre-emptive one it made for another Sundance film, Fresh. Hyde directed 52 Tuesdays and Animals. The new film is scripted...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Long Walk’ Trailer: Mattie Do Is a First for Laos as Both Female Filmmaker and Horror Director

“Do you want me to bury your corpse here?” Such a dark question from such an innocent boy (Por Silatsa), and yet this sets the tone for “The Long Walk” trailer, which IndieWire exclusively premieres below. The critically acclaimed film by Laos’ first female filmmaker Mattie Do premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 before playing at the Toronto International Film Festival. The time-traveling drama is set in Laos and follows a ghost that can transport an aging hermit (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) to the moment of his mother’s death, 50 years prior. “People say they’ve seen a boy walking down the road with...
MOVIES
First Showing

It Came From Finland! 'Hatching' and 'Girl Picture' at Sundance 2022

There are two excellent films from Finland playing at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this year. Both are great discoveries at the fest – and both deserve to be talked about, too. The first one is a portrait of Finnish youth called Girl Picture, though the original Finnish title is much better - Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt which just translates to Girls Girls Girls (watch the trailer). The second one is a freaky little horror comedy film called Hatching, also known as Pahanhautoja in Finnish (watch the trailer), about a girl who finds a strange egg that becomes big and hatches something evil. Both of them feature similar themes of perfectionism, growing up, what it's like to be a girl in Finland, and how hard it is to deal with parents. But they're very different films and I'm delighted to report that each one is enjoyable and worth watching. While there are plenty of films coming out of Norway & Sweden already, talented Finnish filmmakers are finally on the rise now, too.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy