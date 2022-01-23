ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Won't Be Alone' Review: Noomi Rapace Is a Macedonian Witch in a Pastoral Landscape | Sundance 2022

By Therese Lacson
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you think of when someone says shape-shifting witch from 19th-century Macedonia? If it's a wide-eyed young woman fascinated and curious about a small farming village, you'd be right. If it's an old crone with wisps of hair and a vengeful outlook on humanity, you'd also be right. Director Goran...

collider.com

Inverse

You Won’t Be Alone is the best monster movie since Shape of Water

Don’t mistake the title of Goran Stolevski’s Sundance 2022 feature debut, You Won’t Be Alone, as a reassurance. Until the very end, his protagonist is utterly alone, even while in the company of others. And she happens to be a skin-stealing bogeyman. But that shouldn’t be an obstacle for mercy.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Fire Of Love’: Sundance Review

Miranda July narrates sensitive tribute to French volcanologists. Dir: Sara Dosa. US/Canada. 2022. 93 mins. On June 3, 1991, Japan’s Mount Unzen erupted, killing 43 people, including Katia and Maurice Krafft, a French couple dedicated to studying such dangerous natural wonders. Fire Of Love is a tribute to these volcanologists, drawing from archival materials to tell their love story through the prism of their unusual calling. The Seer And The Unseen director Sara Dosa has fashioned this documentary with modesty and sensitivity, in some ways as awed by the strange beauty and destructive power of the volcanos as she is by the nonchalant willingness of the Kraffts to put themselves at risk in the name of science.
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Means Well But Wanders | Sundance 2022 Review

You Won’t Be Alone is the first feature film I watched during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and while it certainly means well, it didn’t quite live up to my expectations. Perusing the catalog of films that would be screened at Sundance was a little overwhelming, as there...
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Review: A Shape-Shifting Witch Learns What

The villagers refer to her as Old Maid Maria, invoking the witch’s name as a way to make children behave. But the Wolf-Eateress — or Volkojatka, as the superstitious peasants call this shape-shifting witch — is more than just a scary story in “You Won’t Be Alone.” The adults also believe in Old Maid Maria, with her sharp black claws and a face like Freddy Krueger’s. She has terrorized the countryside for nearly two centuries, surviving on the blood of newborns and wild animals. Once, very long ago, she wanted a child of her own.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: When You Finish Saving the World Review

In life we tend to conflate passion with importance. Regardless of whether one is an artist, a blogger, an activist, a nurse, a business owner, etc., there are times when we all get lost in the maze of our own self-importance. This is where the central mother and son duo of When You Finish Saving the World, the debut film from actor-turned-director Jesse Eisenberg, find themselves.
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
Deadline

Searchlight Closes $7.5M U.S. Deal For Sundance Pic ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’; Hulu Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. the Sophie Hyde-directed film that stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time & Peaky Blinders). Deadline reported yesterday  that Searchlight was poised to win the film that was bid on by several distributors, and the plan is to wage an awards-season campaign for Thompson in a standout turn. Searchlight will release through Hulu, in a deal similar to the pre-emptive one it made for another Sundance film, Fresh. Hyde directed 52 Tuesdays and Animals. The new film is scripted...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Girl Picture’: Sundance Review

A trio of Finnish women search for satisfaction in Alli Haapasalo’s second solo film. Dir. Alli Haapasalo. Finland. 2022. 100 mins. Positive energy, emotional honesty and a trio of strong central performances are the chief attractions of Girl Picture, which focuses on passion and desire as it dips in and out of the lives of three Finnish teenagers over the course of three consecutive Fridays. The second solo outing by director Alli Haapasalo, after 2016’s Love And Fury, is written with a candid freshness by Ilona Ahti and Daniela Hakulinen, although they sometimes struggle to keep all its moving parts in balance.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Leonor Will Never Die, Utama, You Won't Be Alone

The World Dramatic slate at this year’s Sundance Film Festival continued with three debut feature films that play with conventions of genre cinema. Martika Ramirez Escobar’s meta fantasy “Leonor Will Never Die” is a love letter to Filipino action cinema, Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s “Utama” uses western tropes to explore the effects of climate change an indigenous Bolivian village, and writer/director Goran Stolevski takes folk horror to the remote mountains of 19th-century Macedonia with “You Won’t Be Alone”.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Fresh Review – Sundance 2022

In the modern world dating and relationships, and online dating apps, can seem at best a gamble and at worst a round of Russian roulette. Fresh is a film that leans more towards the latter. The film centers around its main heroine Noa, Daisy-Edgar Jones (Normal People, War of the Worlds), a young woman whose disgust for dating is changed by a chance encounter in a grocery store with her would-be prince charming, an awkwardly charming man named Steve (Sebastian Stan). Even by today’s standards, things start to move fast, and it isn’t long before Steve suggests that the couple go out for a reclusive getaway in the wilderness. It isn’t long before Noa begins to suspect that Steve isn’t quite everything and that the wild appetites that he harbors in his heart, may be more than the stomach can handle.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘I Didn’t See You There’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Ostensibly an attempt to show moviegoers what it’s like to spend most of one’s time in a wheelchair, Reid Davenport’s I Didn’t See You There is a debut doc that may only succeed with viewers who already know him and the disability-focused shorts he’s been making for years. Viewed on its own, it communicates much less than its maker seems to intend, hovering in a not-very-satisfying zone between advocacy doc, first-person impressionism, and (very) tentative essay film about the world’s tendency to view difference as freakishness. Though it’s easy to sympathize with the struggles shown here, and some communities are likely...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Bill Nighy Starrer ‘Living’ Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Living — a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film Ikiru that stars Bill Nighy — has sold to Sony Pictures Classics in North America and multiple other territories. Screening in the Sundance Film Festival’s premieres section, Living was written by Kazuo Ishiguro and follows an ordinary man who, at the 11th hour, makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. Set in 1953, the logline for the film reads: “A London shattered by WWII is still recovering. Williams (Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an impotent cog within the city’s bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild. Buried under...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Nothing Compares’: Sundance Review

Kathryn Ferguson’s striking documentary shines a revealing new light on Sinead O’Connor. Here’s the thing about Sinead O’Connor: she was always a heartbreaker, but hers was the heart repeatedly smashed to smithereens. You don’t need to see Nothing Compares, Kathryn Ferguson’s empathetic documentary, to know that the Irish singer has been tormented, and that her stunning rise to fame – and equally rapid fall – between 1987 and 1993 turned out to be a pitiless experience for a young woman, and mother, who had also been an abused child. This tenderly-edited (by Mick Mahon) documentary benefits from O’Connor’s testimony, in voice-over, which wraps around a telescope to an ugly past where a troubled woman was pilloried for speaking up. While we like to consider ourselves a more caring society today, it would be naive to assume her experiences are a thing of the past, making Nothing Compares vital viewing on society’s road to enlightenment; a path O’Connor still travels herself.
MOVIES
Collider

'Honeycomb' Trailer Reveals a Feminine Coming-of-Age Horror

Avalon Fast is set to debut her psychological coming-of-age story Honeycomb at Slamdance and in a new teaser trailer for the movie, we can see Fast's unique storytelling mixed with a story of female friendship that has everyone talking about Honeycomb. Fast made a name for herself at a young age, getting recognition for a number of short films and fully launching her career after graduating from high school.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Hero’: Read The Screenplay For Asghar Farhadi’s Latest “Spark” That Became A Movie

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. For Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi, A Hero was the culmination of a long rumination on a recurring phenomenon he’d noticed being reported in his nation’s media. “I had been reading stories like this in the press for some time,” Farhadi says of the genesis of his film’s tale, which centers on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a man imprisoned for unpaid debts who, during a brief furlough, returns a newly discovered handbag filled with gold coins to its rightful owner rather...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Cursed’ Trailer Reveals a Release Date for Boyd Holbrook & Kelly Reilly's Chilling Period Drama

With SCREAM being the first big blockbuster of 2022, the year is looking good for horror fans, and it looks like the genre is going to carry that momentum right into February. LD Entertainment just announced that Sean Ellis's The Cursed will hit theaters next month, described as a gothic thriller set during the late 1800s that dives deep into the sinister underbelly of a once-peaceful remote country village, now haunted by something dark and twisted. Ellis' previous work has earned him Oscar and BAFTA nominations, and you may recognize him from Metro Manila or Cashback, both of which have received accolades from various film festivals.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth' Review: Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff Star in What May Be the Festival’s Best Film | Sundance 2022

Cooper Raiff's debut film, Shithouse, was a surprisingly warm, Richard Linklater-esque college story, which he directed, wrote, produced, edited, and starred in. Shithouse was one of the best films of 2020, and proved that Raiff was a filmmaker to be reckoned with, who could write and direct characters with honesty and frankness, and that Raiff could lead a film with charm and heart. Raiff’s second film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, continues Raiff’s phenomenal talents as a multi-hyphenate, and shows that he’s one of the most exciting filmmakers to watch.
MOVIES
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
MOVIES

