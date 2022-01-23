ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 7 a.m. 012322

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow will end by midday, though lake-effect snow showers will...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 012722

We have a few more days of below freezing temperatures before we see a thaw, and then potentially a new storm system that could bring in some accumulating snow at the middle to end of next week. (Jan. 27, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Effect Snow#Lakeshore#Storm Team 8 Forecast
WATE

WATE 6 Storm Team

The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a wind chill watch and a winter storm warning for portions of East TN. WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains.
MORRISTOWN, TN
HuntingtonNow

Storm Predicted for Area But Snow Forecast Remains Uncertain

A winter storm watch is in effect for 24 hours beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning. Heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, and wind gusts up to 45 MPH. However, the weather service made a point of saying that “there continues to be a greater than usual forecast uncertainty with the track of this storm, and the axis of heaviest snowfall may shift in subsequent forecast updatesThe town asks residents to avoid parking on the streets so that plows can operate and clear roads.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

