Storm Team 8 Forecast: 7 a.m. 012322

A winter storm watch is in effect for 24 hours beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning. Heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, and wind gusts up to 45 MPH. However, the weather service made a point of saying that “there continues to be a greater than usual forecast uncertainty with the track of this storm, and the axis of heaviest snowfall may shift in subsequent forecast updatesThe town asks residents to avoid parking on the streets so that plows can operate and clear roads.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO