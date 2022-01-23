From Paddleboarding Across the Hudson to Piggybacking on a Good Samaritan, the Strangest Commutes We've Seen

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a body was found in the snow in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend. South Lake Tahoe police say, a photographer went out on Saturday morning to take pictures when they noticed what looked like a body in a snowy meadow along Trout Creek behind the US Bank branch. The body appears to have been covered by the recent snowstorms, but it’s unclear how long the person was out there. Police say no foul play is suspected, but exactly how the person died has not yet been determined. An autopsy is pending. The person has yet to be identified.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO