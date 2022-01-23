ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Paddleboarding Across the Hudson to Piggybacking on a Good Samaritan, the Strangest Commutes We've Seen

By IE Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, getting from point A to point B requires some thinking outside the box. And over the years, Inside Edition Digital has reported on several people who have found...

Photographer Finds Body In South Lake Tahoe Meadow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a body was found in the snow in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend. South Lake Tahoe police say, a photographer went out on Saturday morning to take pictures when they noticed what looked like a body in a snowy meadow along Trout Creek behind the US Bank branch. The body appears to have been covered by the recent snowstorms, but it’s unclear how long the person was out there. Police say no foul play is suspected, but exactly how the person died has not yet been determined. An autopsy is pending. The person has yet to be identified.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
New And Improved, The Very Best Mean Montana Comments We’ve Seen.

I knew they were coming and I also figured a few of them would be a bit brutal, but wow...some of you certainly took it to a whole other level. I wrote an article a week or so ago about the refugees that were coming to Montana and the different organizations out there assisting with the transition and how we could all help out. Most of these folks are coming with little to nothing and starting over in a strange new land.
MONTANA STATE
Swagger and Blade: From sneaky haircuts in his mom's shop to his own barber business

For Shane Bruno, owner of the Swagger and Blade barbershop in Asbury Park and Ocean Township, his interest in hair cutting was not your average story. Bruno started in his mother’s hair salon sweeping and mopping at a young age and became fascinated with the act of cutting hair. As a young boy, Bruno would sneak his friends into his mother’s hair salon and cut their hair without her knowing. ...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Woman Tricked by TikTok Video Drove to North Carolina Town Expecting Swiss Alps Scenery

One woman’s hilarious TikTok mishap is highlighting why it’s so important to do your research before traveling to a new destination. Olivia Garcia was on a road trip in North Carolina with her husband and mother-in-law when she saw a viral video on social media showing a stunning, snowy mountain town. The caption gave the location as Gastonia, North Carolina.
GASTONIA, NC
Rescue Charity in England Uses a Drone and a Sausage to Save a Dog From Drowning

Animal rescuers in southern England helped lure a lost dog to safety in an unconventional way: by hanging a sausage from a drone to prevent her from drowning in marshland. Denmead Drone Search & Rescue, a charity set up to find missing pets and people, says Millie had been missing for two days.
PETS

