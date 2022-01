Law & Order: SVU actor Ryan Buggle explained how Mariska Hargitay helped him prepare ahead of a tough, emotional scene. In the most recent episode of SVU, Noah Benson, played by Buggle, came out to his mother, played by Hargitay. The previous episode, “Silent Night, Hateful Night,” saw Noah dealing with bullies at school. A week later, more details about his mistreatment came to light. Not only was Noah bullied at school, but he also was forced to wear a dog collar, eat dog food, and be locked in a cage. When it comes to light that the bully, Hudson, was targeting LGBTQ+ kids, Noah emotionally comes out to his mother.

