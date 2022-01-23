ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bills Star Josh Allen

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Josh Allen is set to play the biggest game of his career on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, are set to face the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs on the road...

thespun.com

Comments / 4

Related
WKBW-TV

Chiefs fans take a page from Bills Mafia playbook, begin donating to Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the Bills' playoff loss to the Chiefs Sunday night, Chiefs fans have begun donating to a foundation that is close to Josh Allen. A Facebook group called "Chiefs Kingdom Memes" posted Monday evening, calling on Chiefs fans to donate $13 to the Patricia Allen Fund in honor of Josh Allen's performance Sunday. They're calling for $13 donations to commemorate the drive that sent the game to overtime in the final 13 seconds of the game.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Who are the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 free agents?

The Buffalo Bills went 11-6 during the regular season, captured back-to-back AFC East championships and routed the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round before suffering an agonizing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional Round game during the 2021 season. The Bills have now qualified...
NFL
Sporting News

Chiefs fans commemorate playoff win over Bills by donating tens of thousands to Josh Allen's charity

Chiefs fans are making donations in droves to a Buffalo area hospital to commemorate their AFC divisional-round victory over the Bills on Sunday. More specifically, Kansas City faithful are donating to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's Patricia Allen Fund, which benefits the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. The donation amount: $13, to commemorate the 13 seconds it took for Patrick Mahomes to lead a game-tying drive at the end of regulation. The Chiefs would go on to score first in overtime, securing the 42-36 win and a fourth straight berth in the AFC championship game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc#Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots#Instagram#The Bills And Chiefs
WHEC TV-10

Josh Allen turns down Pro Bowl invitation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is turning down an opportunity to play in the NFL Pro Bowl. Allen, who was named an alternate, was offered the chance to play as the Ravens' Lamar Jackson is apparently out due to injury. In a statement to ESPN, Allen...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills QB Josh Allen to forgo Pro Bowl

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen was voted a first alternate for the 2022 Pro Bowl, his general manager was surprised. "I think we can all agree he got snubbed on the Pro Bowl," Brandon Beane said Wednesday. The AFC quarterbacks named to the Pro Bowl were Justin Herbert (Chargers), Patrick...
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Buffalo Bills off-season to-do list.

The Buffalo Bills are going to have some big moves to make this off-season, and will need to create cap space. Who will be on their way out, and who will be getting an extension? Let’s take a look at a few moves we expect the Bills to make.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thebuffalofanatics.com

Replacing Brian Daboll: Buffalo Bills OC Candidates

As many of us are well aware, Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator, Brian Daboll is up for a head coaching job. After a stunning stint with the Bills so far, it’s not surprising. He may stay with Buffalo, but if he doesn’t we need to be prepared. I’ve compiled a list of plausible candidates we may want on the Bills sidelines when September rolls around, if we find ourselves in the market for a new OC. As stated by Sean McDermott, no signing would happen without Josh Allen. He is expected to be in the loop for the entirety of the potential hiring process.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Rookie Card Sells For Crazy Amount of Money

The Buffalo Bills' season ended on Sunday night with their heartbreaking 42-36 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. The playoff loss comes one round earlier in the AFC Divisional Round, after losing to the Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship game. The game is being hyped up as...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former NFL Player Rethinks Decision To Not Play With Josh Allen [VIDEO]

It's been four years in the making. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now regarded as one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the NFL after his amazing two playoff games this month, against the New England Patriots in what was a perfect game on offense, and in a losing effort against the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw Allen with an amazing game and nearly 400 yards of offense.
NFL
FanSided

5 Buffalo Bills who may have played their final game with the franchise

Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to bring all their starters back from the prior year and improved the roster with a few free agent additions, along with the NFL Draft. The results were once again good as the Bills would win the AFC East but come up short against the Chiefs, this time in the form of an overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

All-22 analysis: The kick I wanted to see the Bills use to beat the Chiefs

The term “13 Seconds” has already reached the point where me capitalizing that “S” makes complete sense to fans of the NFL. And for fans of the Buffalo Bills specifically, perhaps it makes more sense to use Caps Lock and like, seven exclamation points. I won’t even give much of an explanation on this one. We all have our thoughts on what should have happened. I’m going to focus on the kickoff and what I wanted to see. To make it seem like legitimate analysis rather than cathartic whining, I’ll toss in some All-22 and stats.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs’ defense was victimized by Josh Allen’s elite play

As Kansas City Chiefs fans know so well, sometimes there just isn’t a whole lot you can do to stop a truly great quarterback who is in the zone. After all... we see our own quarterback Patrick Mahomes do it time and time again. And Mahomes turned in an all-time performance during Sunday’s 42-36 Divisional round victory against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Have the Buffalo Bills fired Matt Canada yet?

Watching the first drive of the playoff game between the Bills and Chiefs gave me a bad case of deja-vu. All the plays seemed eerily familiar. First off a little flip to the flat for a nice gain. Weird to see Devin Singletary only have one defender on him on the play, Najee usually has two waiting for him there. The second play they run out of a formation we saw a lot in Pittsburgh, two tight ends to the right, two receivers to the left, and they run a little play action to the right to open up a shallow cross coming back the other way.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
379K+
Followers
49K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy