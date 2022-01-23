Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Jan. 24.

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Response to COVID-19. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Spring Cleaning. Marathon County Historical Society seeks volunteers to assist with spring cleaning. Tasks will include dusting, cleaning windows, vacuuming floors, waxing floors, freshening rugs, light cleaning. In addition to cleaning, you’ll get a close-up look at the two most beautiful historic buildings in Wausau: Woodson Historical Center and Yawkey House Museum. Contact info@marathoncountyhistory.org to get involved or to learn more.

Blood Donors Needed! The Community Blood Center is looking for blood donors at their area blood drives. Blood Centers and blood donors are recognized as essential critical infrastructure during the response to COVID-19. Please help by scheduling an appointment and by sharing this important message with your family and friends. Schedule your blood donation appointment today online at https://donate.communityblood.org/donor/schedules/zip or call 800-280-4102 to find a blood drive near you!

Cashier Needed! The Wausau area Bethesda Thrift Shop is looking for responsible, caring people to work the cash register. Take a shift and be dedicated to coming each week and you will be a part of a good thing! Contact Craig at 715-845-1878 or craig.brath@bethesdalc.org if you want to learn more!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Watercolor Paper. Monk Botanical Gardens is looking for several items to support their Sprouts Garden Preschool program including watercolor paper for painting and other hands-on tools for young learners. Studies have shown that children learn best through play and hands-on experiences. A current list of needs can be found on the Monk Botanical Gardens Facebook page. Contact info@monkgardens.org to donate or learn more.

Muffin Tins. Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS) needs muffin tins for the Hillcrest House, a shelter for homeless teens. To donate or learn more about other needs, contact info@katsinc.org or 715-298-5053.

