Dylan McDermott returned to television back in 2021 to play Elliot Stabler’s nemesis on the highly-anticipated Law & Order: Organized Crime, and he proved that he can be very good at playing bad as Richard Wheatley. In a twist, however, McDermott will step away from being bad on NBC to join the good guys over on CBS as the new leading man of FBI: Most Wanted following the departure of Julian McMahon. The actor celebrated his new gig on the FBI spinoff with a message that he kept short, sweet, and to the point.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO