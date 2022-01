Today is Regina King's birthday and fans are excited to celebrate. The Watchmen star is 51 and still enjoying all the impressive work she completed in 2021. Her film One Night In Miami was still being discussed for awards last year. Then, she starred in The Harder They Fall on Netflix and fans enjoyed seeing King interact with that all-star cast of characters. Who knows what she had coming up in 2022, but the fans seem to be here for any and all of it. Could we finally see that new version of The Boondocks set to premiere on HBO Max? You can check out Netflix's big post down below and some of the fan reactions.

