One way or another, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are going to make it down the aisle in 2022 — and receive gifts off their registry from their A-list friends. “Third time’s a charm,” the 37-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star during a joint interview with Ben Higgins ahead of their participation in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. “We had to postpone two years in a row because of this pandemic. So I think we’re hoping [this year it’s] going to happen. And I think I’ve told you this before, if it doesn’t, then we’re getting a limo and it’s some bad suits and we’re going to Vegas and we’re just knocking this thing out cause eventually, we need to get married.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO