ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation can spell disaster for some 40% of Americans

By Elizabeth Renter, NerdWallet, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II5jr_0dtcPKQY00

( NerdWallet ) – As of December, prices across all goods and services had risen more in a single year than they had in nearly 40 years. The impact of that 7% increase stands to hurt already-vulnerable Americans the hardest.

A 7% markup can leave high earners unfazed. Others with even some savings and discretionary income can take action such as substituting cheaper products, driving less to save on gas or tapping their savings if necessary. This privilege makes it easy for financially comfortable Americans to minimize the impact of inflation. Many may think “if I don’t feel it or can make adjustments for it, it’s not a problem.” But it is a potentially disastrous problem for as many as 40% of Americans.

It’s those with the lowest incomes, the working poor and even middle earners who stand to take the brunt of inflation . These segments are less likely to have savings to fall back on, often have to spend more than they earn just to get by, and are spending a greater portion of their incomes on essentials like food and shelter than higher earners.

A look at spending and price data illustrates how.

Lower earners have fewer options for managing higher prices

Without the buffer of emergency savings, an unexpected car repair or a 25% increase in the cost of heating a home can be tough to take on.

While the average personal savings rate peaked during the pandemic, the lowest earners depleted those savings more quickly. Low-income households still had 70% more in their bank accounts in September 2021 than they did before the first round of pandemic-related stimulus payments, but that amounted to only a $1,000 surplus, according to data from JPMorgan Chase Institute. That surplus represents just one month of the typical rent and utilities, according to 2019 census data, when three to six months’ worth of basic living expenses is considered a robust emergency fund .

Further, when things get too pricey, many consumers can substitute lower-priced items. This isn’t the case if you’re already buying generic brands in order to save money on a tight budget. When you already bargain shop to stretch your grocery budget, for example, there are no lower-priced alternatives available.

Lower earners already spend all or more of their income

The highest-income households spend 65% of their after-tax income, according to 2020 consumer expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That allows them to save and invest more, not to mention travel, buy more things from their “want” list, and donate to charity. But when you’re spending nearly all or more of your income on the things you need, a significant bump in the cost of food, gasoline or any other necessary goods or service category can be detrimental.

The lowest-earning households, those in the bottom 20%, spend about 190% of their after-tax income each year, according to the BLS. This group receives more in public assistance, income tax refunds and pandemic stimulus money, according to the data, but those sources are included in the income calculations. Those earning about $24,000 to $45,000, more likely to be defined as the working poor, spend 110% of their after-tax income each year. Middle earners, those earning about $45,000 to $76,000, on average, spend 89%.

How do people spend more than they earn? Particularly when tapping savings isn’t an option, the answer is: by taking on debt. Amassing debt can have long-term, compounding effects, especially when you’re unable to pay it down quickly, or at all.  Even those spending close to 90% of after-tax income are one unexpected medical bill or steep gas price increase away from resorting to using credit cards or high-interest loans for essential expenses. They’re left with little or no choice, and the costs of many essential expenses are on the rise.

Food prices

Lower-earning households spend less on food out of necessity. However, because these households are working with smaller budgets, food accounts for about 14% of total spending among the lowest-income households, compared with 12% among the middle-income households and 11% among the highest-income households.

When prices go up, those spending the greatest portion of their money on something are most likely to notice the change.

Food prices have increased 6.3% over the past 12 months, according to the December Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the largest year-over-year growth rate since 2008, and before that, since 1990.

What this looks like in practice: A family that spends $500 per month on groceries, for example, would spend $530 after a 6% increase. At $500 per month, daily meal costs work out to about $17. The additional $30, due to inflation, would be two days’ worth of meals.

Shelter and utilities

Shelter costs have not grown as sharply, at 4.1% over the past 12 months, but this represents the highest inflation in this category since 2007 and is higher than the Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate of 2% or less. While this slight pace-quickening might be tolerable when other prices remain constant, we know that wasn’t the case in late 2021 and isn’t now.

Utilities account for 9% to 10% of spending among the two lowest-income groups, according to the BLS, compared to 7% to 8% among middle incomes and 5% among the highest incomes. Prices for energy services (including gas and electric) have grown 10% over the past 12 months. For those relying on natural gas for their utilities, the increase is 24%. This is particularly detrimental now as winter makes it harder for cash-strapped households to keep their homes warm.

Gas prices

The highest earners spend about 2% of their income on gasoline, compared with 3% across other income groups. While that’s a relatively low portion of expenses, across the board, gasoline prices have increased 50% over the past year. December was the ninth consecutive month of increases greater than 40%, the longest stretch of price growth that high since 1980.

Workers who depend on public transportation will likely see increased costs passed down to them in the coming year, but that category has thus far been protected from significant price growth. However, for lower- and middle-income earners who currently depend on gasoline to get to and from work, the price increases are significant.

If a commuter spent $100 per month on gasoline a year ago, they’d spend $150 now, and that money has to come from somewhere — unlikely it’s the stretched grocery budget or light bill.

Lower-income workers are also less likely to have options to work from home. They’re disproportionately represented in industries where their physical presence is a requirement: retail, hospitality and production and manufacturing, for instance. In fact, higher earners were significantly more likely to work from home because of the pandemic, according to census Household Pulse Survey data.

Dealing with financial crisis

Inflation, unexpected bills or a drop in income — any one of these things can put a middle- or low-earning household in a precarious situation. If you’re well-insulated from the effects of inflation, consider supporting a local food bank or other local charitable organizations. If you find yourself unable to pay the bills and expenses:

  1. Prioritize essentials. Food, housing and medical care should be top priorities when your budget is at the breaking point. You can rebuild your credit; it’s more difficult to recover your physical and mental well-being.
  2. Call your creditors. Don’t wait for them to call you. Whether it’s a utility or credit card bill you can’t pay, you may be able to work out a payment arrangement or at least avoid the worst outcomes.
  3. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are government, private and charitable resources available for people in financial crisis. The website 211.org, a service of the United Way, is a good place to start. You can also call 211 for the same services.
  4. Start small with savings . Once you’re out of the danger zone, setting aside even a few hundred dollars as an emergency fund can help insulate you from unexpected bills. Every little bit helps, and if building up several months of expenses seems overwhelming or impossible, smaller goals get you started in the right direction.

METHODOLOGY

Average portion of after-tax income spent calculated using average annual expenditures and average income after taxes of “consumer units,” as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Source: 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Lowest, middle, and highest earners refer to the lowest two, middle two, and highest single quintiles in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

All inflation data are unadjusted U.S. city averages. Source: December 2021 Consumer Price Index, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Inflation Is a Risk for Your Business, But Doesn't Have to Spell Doom

Even if the pandemic and attendant quarantine measures begin to relax, businesses must nevertheless prepare for the possibility of continued and significant inflation. Inflation has a lot of consequences on the economy. First and foremost, as the cost of retail products and services rises, it erodes purchasing power. It can also raise borrowing costs when interest rates rise. Inflationary pressures can feed on themselves, generating a feedback loop. Because people are spending more quickly, the supply of money exceeds demand, causing the currency's buying power to collapse even quicker.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Americans#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Nerdwallet#Jpmorgan Chase Institute
MyArkLaMiss

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses and unemployment falling steadily, the Fed also […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Inflation is wiping out pay increases for most Americans

Ty Stehlik, who works the front desk at a hotel in Milwaukee, pleaded for a raise all through the pandemic - and finally got an extra $1-an-hour in the fall to make $15. But higher prices for rent and food have completely negated that 7% bump. Stehlik, who identifies as nonbinary, says they're still relying on family for help covering rent and groceries.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Americans worried rising inflation will outpace their wages this year

Americans are increasingly worried that red-hot inflation will erode their purchasing power this year, with the cost of living soon outpacing their income. That's according to a new study published by Primerica, a financial services firm, which found that 68% of Americans said they were concerned their income is falling behind the cost of living in December 2021. That's up from 65% in August 2021 and 56% from April 2021 and marks the highest number reported since the quarterly survey began a year and a half ago.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Americans are bracing for inflation and a market crash: survey

Inflation and a potential stock market crash. These are the two biggest threats to the US economy and to the financial wellbeing of Americans, so says a survey by personal finance software firm Quicken. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based Quicken/SurveyMonkey online poll was taken earlier this month, which consisted of a...
BUSINESS
Forbes

The Snowball Effect Of Rent Inflation: Some 2022 Predictions

Founder, CPA, and Co-CEO of Nathan Holdings, a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily properties. In 2021, the real estate market saw a historic rise in home and rent prices throughout the U.S., leading many to ask if rent prices will continue to skyrocket in 2022. As I argue here, rent must go up!
HOUSE RENT
CBS News

Americans continue to struggle with inflation despite economic growth

President Biden has vowed to tackle the rising rate of inflation in the U.S. But many Americans don't feel like his administration is doing enough, despite steady economic growth during his first year in office. Chief economist for Morning Consult John Leer joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Americans Aren’t Bothered About Grocery Inflation — Yet

It’s official: Americans are paying up for their favorite goods. December saw the biggest 12-month gain in inflation since 1982. On Wednesday, Procter & Gamble Co. raised its sales outlook for the year to the end of June on the back of higher prices. In the three months to...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

How Rising Inflation Costs Are Affecting American Families

If you’ve shopped for anything in the last year, you know that the United States is seeing some major inflation. The cost of just about everything you buy is higher than it was before the pandemic affected the economy. Now more than ever, families across the nation are feeling the pressure of inflation.
BUSINESS
bizmagsb.com

Alexander: Inflation is a hidden, regressive tax on Americans

I am always optimistic about the strength, resiliency, and ingenuity of the American free market economy. However, this economic strength and stability depends upon government creating a level playing field for free market competition, and even more importantly, not to handicap the economy through the imposition of unreasonable laws and regulations.
INCOME TAX
Forbes Advisor

Americans Expect Inflation To Continue Hitting Their Wallets

As inflation continues to rise, Americans are worried about its effect on their daily lives. Nearly two-thirds of respondents of the latest Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Biweekly Tracker expect the rate of inflation to increase, with 31% expecting it to stay the same. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Jobs Where People Need the Most Time Off

There were 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses among private-industry employees in 2020, a drop of 5.7% from 2.8 million in 2019, the  Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in November. The estimates, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, came from the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses. Even though ours has become a service-oriented economy […]
ECONOMY
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy