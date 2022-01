Founder of Aileen Day Advisory, Aileen Day is Australia’s premium customer experience advocate, a coach, speaker and podcast host. In business circles, you may have come across the term, "customer experience," or CX. Depending on your network, you may have then heard the term "employee experience," or EX. Then some put these terms together to create a new term called CEX. As a leader who is passionate about these terms and bringing them to life in business, it felt like something was still missing in the experience menu. After considerable consideration, collaboration, deliberation, wine and a dinner with friends, it came to me: The critical ingredient to this motley crew of experiential components was the "human experience," or, as I like to refer to it, HX.

