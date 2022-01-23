Everything Coming And Going On Netflix In February

BEST: 'Twin Peaks: The Return' (Showtime) There's nothing out there quite like the third season of Twin Peaks, made some 26 years after the original went off the air. Creator David Lynch was restrained back then. Not so now. If Lynch's work is his mind spilled out inside your television, The Return is the ultimate version of that. It's a mind-f*** that traces Special Agent Dale Cooper's (Kyle MacLachlan) quest to free himself from the Black Lodge, while "Bob," in the shape of a black-eyed Cooper doppelganger runs amuck. But that's only one thread. Lynch brings many of his old characters back in some form or another. He experiments in full force, and it's a beautiful thing.

