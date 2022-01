Porkchop & Co. is now Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos, and if you’re a Libra or just struggle with indecision, getting breakfast here is a great way to work through that and eat something fantastic in the process. The name says it all—they serve bagels and burritos, but these are certainly some excellent bagels and burritos. The bagels have a great doughy chew, a crackly crust, and are perfect vehicles for lox and globs of black truffle cream cheese. The burritos are loaded with big chunks of roasted potatoes and other things, like celery root “al pastor” and maitake mushrooms. And while we know that it’s not called “Rachel’s Bagels, Burritos, & Biscuits,” their biscuit sandwiches are excellent, too—especially if you loved the ones at Porkchop & Co.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO